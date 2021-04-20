After playing 'like a robot' in 2020, Husker OLB Pheldarius Payne feels he's ready for a jump

“Then I got COVID and I had to sit out and I lost weight,” Payne said.

That came in the summer as Nebraska ramped up for a season that ultimately was shortened, then postponed, then shortened again and put back on the calendar for October.

Still, with the weight loss, NU made the decision to move Payne to outside linebacker.

“I learned a whole new system because I’ve never played outside linebacker,” Payne said.

He played the season between 260 and 265 pounds and worked his way into a part-time role on the edge of Nebraska’s defense. Payne appeared in all eight games for the Huskers and logged 21 tackles (two for loss) and a sack.

“I don’t think I did good, but better than expected,” he said. “The speed level is about the same as in juco, but the strength, you can definitely tell. Like when you get your hands on a lineman, a tackle or a guard, from Minnesota or Illinois, they have better strength.”

This spring, he said he’s down to about 250 pounds but likes where he’s at with his weight as he strives to continue to shed bad pounds and add good ones.

“Another summer with (strength coach Zach) Duval, I think it will be great,” Payne said.