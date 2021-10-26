After painful missed opportunity last season, Farmer ready for spotlight against Purdue

"(The injury) made it real hard. But my teammates, they kept me feeling better," Farmer said. "They won the game, (and) that's all that really mattered to me, even though I didn't play."

Farmer attacked rehab, beginning the journey back the same day he left the hospital. As he recovered, he saw Williams and Dismuke announce they were returning for their sixth seasons of college football, meaning Farmer would once again have to wait his turn behind a pair of more experienced players.

Instead of lamenting a cut to his playing time, Farmer decided to soak up all the knowledge he could from two of Nebraska's most experienced players.

"I've learned a lot over time. My football IQ has raised," Farmer said. "There's just a lot of things that they're on to that I'm not on to that I've picked up over time. So there's a lot of stuff that they've taught me, just from me watching them, just to be ready for a moment like this.

A native of Atlanta, Farmer's preparation will have him ready, NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.