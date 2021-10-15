After Minnesota's beat up Nebraska physically the past two years, Huskers say, 'We owe them one'

"But we haven’t played our best against them, either."

In 2020, the Gophers came to Lincoln on another snowy day and possessed the ball for nearly 36 minutes — including more than 20 in the second half — rushed for 206 yards and left town with a 24-17 victory despite playing without 33 players due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“They’ve had our number the last couple years,” junior tight end and captain Austin Allen said. “I think it just comes down to they were the more physical team that day. They’re a disciplined football team, too. That’s really all football games come down to is, who is the more physical team? Who is the more disciplined team? I think on those two particular games, they were the more physical and disciplined team.”

“Two years ago we went up there and definitely were not disciplined,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “That's been a thing for the last two years for sure. Penalties and being disciplined for sure have been an issue. … We know that they want to run the ball and they want to run downhill. We didn't stop that in the past two years, so you could say we’re lacking physicality if we can't stop that in the downhill run.”