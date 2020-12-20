After 'long grind,' Huskers decide not to play in a bowl game

NU could have potentially had some rest before going to a bowl, too.

In addition to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina) and the Music City Bowl (Dec. 30 in Nashville), the Huskers had been loosely tied to the Birmingham Bowl (Jan. 1 in Birmingham, Alabama) which is, among other things, played in standout junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt’s hometown and the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 28 in the event that the conferences affiliated with those games did not have enough teams to fill the spots.

The fact that those conversations were happening in the first place, though, speaks to the larger issues at hand. Many teams have decided not to play in the postseason because of the trying season that has already unfolded and the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has had both on and off the field.

Other teams that have said they won't play in a bowl game include Penn State, Minnesota and Rutgers in the Big Ten and more than a dozen more Power Five schools. The defections are particularly prevalent in the ACC and Pac-12.

USC finished its season 5-1 and then decided Saturday to opt out, though the Trojans cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases within their program as part of the rationale.