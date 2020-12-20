After 'long grind,' Huskers decide not to play in a bowl game

Nebraska’s football season is officially over.
The team has opted not to play in a bowl game, NU announced Sunday.
“Our players made great sacrifices this fall to allow us to play eight games and practice without disruption throughout the season," coach Scott Frost said in a statement Sunday morning. "As their head coach I am proud of how they continued to fight and finished the season with a win on Friday. This year has been a long grind and it is time for our guys to have a break, and the opportunity to spend Christmas and the holiday season with their family and friends.
"We will turn our focus to the 2021 season, and we look forward to our players returning to campus for the spring semester in January.”
Frost said he would leave it to his players to decide whether they wanted to play again after 28-21 win on Friday night against Rutgers, and the decision to turn down a bowl chance was made during a meeting on Saturday.
Nebraska almost certainly would have ended up with a bowl bid and likely would have drawn interest from several games, both within the Big Ten’s regular tie-ins and from without in the even that the Big Ten filled its spots.
Despite a long and weird season, it is at least a mild surprise that NU decided against playing again. They had won two of their past three games and, particularly on defense, had begun to find something of a stride.
NU could have potentially had some rest before going to a bowl, too.
In addition to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina) and the Music City Bowl (Dec. 30 in Nashville), the Huskers had been loosely tied to the Birmingham Bowl (Jan. 1 in Birmingham, Alabama) which is, among other things, played in standout junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt’s hometown and the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland on Dec. 28 in the event that the conferences affiliated with those games did not have enough teams to fill the spots.
The fact that those conversations were happening in the first place, though, speaks to the larger issues at hand. Many teams have decided not to play in the postseason because of the trying season that has already unfolded and the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has had both on and off the field.
Other teams that have said they won't play in a bowl game include Penn State, Minnesota and Rutgers in the Big Ten and more than a dozen more Power Five schools. The defections are particularly prevalent in the ACC and Pac-12.
USC finished its season 5-1 and then decided Saturday to opt out, though the Trojans cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases within their program as part of the rationale.
Multiple NU players said Friday night that the pull to get home and see family members part of the consideration, as many have not been away from campus since the spring or early summer.
“If we have to play another game, we’d be fine with that, but if we’re not, it will be nice to get home and get back with our families,” sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said.
The spring semester at UNL begins Jan. 25, so players will likely be back to work around then. Typically, Nebraska has held a winter conditioning period of somewhere in the neighborhood of seven or eight weeks before beginning spring ball.
