After latest missed opportunity, Huskers insist they've still got gas in the tank

Instead, the Huskers lost by one score for the 12th time in the past three seasons.

Earlier this fall, NU athletic director Bill Moos was asked about luck and he replied, “You make your own luck.”

Nebraska hasn’t made much of its own this fall, letting opportunities against Northwestern, against Illinois, against Iowa and against Minnesota slip through its fingers. That’s not bad luck, that’s something deeper, to time and again in a tossup division come out on the wrong end of the equation.

Where do the answers come from? That will be the focus of the offseason for Frost and company, but they seem resolved to stack up as much data as possible before shifting fully into analysis mode.

“The kids will stay in it. This team’s together. They care about each other,” Frost said Saturday. “I'm not worried about that, I'm just worried about getting wins at this point. I love how our mentality has changed and how the kids are caring about each other. I love the feel around the building. It's the best it's been.