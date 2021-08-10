After injury-riddled 2020 seasons, DLs Thomas and Riley figure to factor up front for Huskers

Nobody could blame Deontre Thomas for smiling on Tuesday morning.

Sure, the Nebraska defensive lineman and his teammates are heading into the dog days of camp. And, yeah, he had just wrapped up practice — the first day back after an off-day, which followed a physical Sunday scrimmage — on a particularly steamy Lincoln morning.

Thomas, though, was happy and excited on this day. That should come as no surprise, considering he was limited to two games in 2020 because of a preseason ankle injury and then a knee injury suffered Nov. 14 against Penn State.

Those were particularly frustrating because of all the other oddities that came with the 2020 season. Imagine going through all kinds of COVID-19 protocols and all the unknowns about whether the season would get played at all, then getting so close to the season starting and getting hurt.

He fought through it against the Buckeyes, missed a Nov. 7 game against Northwestern and then suffered the knee injury against the Nittany Lions when he took a late hit from behind by a PSU player.