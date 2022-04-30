After going undrafted, Domann signs with Colts; What other Huskers signed free-agent deals?

After he was projected as a mid-round prospect leading up this weekend, JoJo Domann did not hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

It didn't take long for the former Husker to find a landing spot.

Domann signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts within an hour after the completion of the draft's seventh round Saturday.

Also signing free-agent contracts were tight end Austin Allen (New York Giants), safety Deontai Williams (Seattle Seahawks) and defensive tackle Damion Daniels (Houston Texans).

Domann was listed as the best available outside linebacker prospect by ESPN when the third and final day of the NFL Draft began Saturday. By the start of the sixth round, he was listed as the best available prospect regardless of position.

"To me, that versatility is going to play well in the National Football League," ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper said during Saturday's broadcast.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Domann, who took part in the NFL Scouting Combine, proved to be one of the more versatile defenders in the Big Ten, flashing his ability to play in the box as a hybrid linebacker. Domann also could line up at safety.

His super-senior season with the Huskers was his best. He posted 72 tackles, including nine for losses, forced two fumbles, picked off two passes and recorded three pass breakups. Domann didn't play the final two games of the season after suffering a hand injury.

Allen will be reunited with former Husker teammate Wan'Dale Robinson in New York. Robinson was picked up by the Giants during the second round Friday.

Allen, an Aurora graduate, was seen as a possible late-round prospect. The Big Ten tight end of the year caught 38 of 48 targets for 602 yards and two touchdowns as a senior.

Like Domann, Williams returned for a super-senior campaign. He started the first eight games before missing the final four games because of injury. He totaled 46 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups.

Daniels was one of the key cogs up front for the Blackshirts. He started 11 games and had a career-high 33 tackles last fall.

