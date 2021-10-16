After first-half hiccup, Blackshirts dominate second half as Chinander mourns tragedy: 'I personally did play for Coach'

"I can say I personally did play for Coach (Chinander)," Taylor-Britt said afterward. "He's like a father (to me). When there was times I had stuff going on and I couldn’t go back home, he was there for me. So once he lost his father, it hurt. He was pretty close to the team. He loved us."

So maybe it was fitting that Taylor-Britt, a team captain and three-year starter who clearly has developed a powerful bond with his position coach, made the play that ignited the Nebraska defense's complete shift in play.

Leading 21-9 on the opening drive of the third quarter, Minnesota had a sterling opportunity to take a three-possession lead. Morgan had just completed his school-record 16th consecutive pass, and the Gophers were pushing the right buttons in the run-pass option game to teeter into Nebraska's territory at the 33-yard line.

Then, Morgan went for the home run. Turns out, Taylor-Britt coaxed the QB's confidence.

Morgan lofted a ball down the sideline towards Mike Brown-Stephens, who had created at least 1 yard of space between himself and Taylor-Britt.