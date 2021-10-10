After first-half goose egg, here's how the Huskers came alive for 29 second-half points

“We made a few adjustments that helped, and there was a great job by coach (Matt) Lubick scheming up a couple things that gave us some big plays,” said Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. “Neither of us ran it down each other’s throats, so we had to hit some big plays.”

After throwing for 94 yards in the first half, Martinez threw for 124 yards in the third quarter alone.

The improvements in the passing game helped finally open up space for Johnson in the middle of the defense, too. After Martinez evaded multiple Michigan defenders to find Oliver Martin for a highlight-reel 30-yard catch-and-run during the fourth quarter, Johnson ripped off a 24-yard gain on the ground two plays later.

And when the Huskers made it to the red zone, room opened up at the line of scrimmage for Martinez to run for a five-yard score.

Martinez completed 18 of 28 passes for 291 yards and three passing touchdowns, his first game with three passing scores since Nebraska’s 42-38 win over Illinois on Sept. 21, 2019. Martinez tacked on another 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Johnson led the Huskers with 67 rushing yards and 105 receiving yards.

All 29 of Nebraska’s points came after the halftime break, with the Huskers totaling 298 of their 431 yards during the second half.