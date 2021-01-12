After finishing NU career with a bang, Mills decides it's time to make a run at an NFL career

He wasn't even 100% at Rutgers.

However, "The last few games, I got my knee taped up a certain way so it wouldn't bother me as much," he said. "That got my knee right to where I could play in the game well enough that I could actually make it through the whole game."

Sometimes you have to play through pain, he said.

"When you're trying to get to where I'm trying to be at, then you have to show that you're strong mentally and physically and you can play through injury and all different types of things," he said.

Overall in two seasons as a Husker, Mills rushed for 1,141 yards (5.0 per carry) and 13 touchdowns, and added 207 receiving yards on 28 catches.

He said after the win against the Scarlet Knights that he thought he would have a decision on whether to return for 2021 within a couple of days or a week, but he said Tuesday that he actually made his final decision late last week.

"It was sort of hard, but it sort of wasn't," he said. "I have a family situation and I just know I was getting old and it was my time. There were some younger guys under me that I thought were doing pretty well and probably just need a little more help.

"They know they can call if they ever need me."