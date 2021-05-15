After early growth as a Husker, Isaiah Stalbird takes flight at national title hopeful South Dakota State

Had you walked through the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex last week, you would have broken a sweat.

The thermometer read 80 degrees, and no, that wasn't by accident.

In an effort to simulate the outdoor temperatures of Frisco, Texas — and because this isn't heat wave season yet in May in Brookings — the South Dakota State football coaching staff had its players practicing in the heat.

It got toasty.

Just the way Isaiah Stalbird wants it.

"I like the heat," he said. "I've been down to the Texas area a couple times, too, so I kind of know what to expect."

It's not supposed to get much warmer than 75 Sunday when Stalbird steps foot onto the grass for the FCS national championship football game. No. 1 South Dakota State (8-1) and No. 2 Sam Houston State (9-0) will meet at 1 p.m. (TV: ABC), and Stalbird, who began his collegiate career at Nebraska, will look to cap his first season with some hardware.

Stalbird and his Jackrabbit teammates pulled together a dramatic 30-26 win against Southern Illinois in the quarterfinals. A 33-3 victory against Delaware in the May 8 semifinal round was less dramatic, but just as rewarding.