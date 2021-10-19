After career-best game, Austin Allen trending toward one of best TE seasons in recent Husker history (and maybe ever)

“Austin had another great day and he’s become a guy that we can count on, on and off the field,” coach Scott Frost said on his Sunday night television show after the game. “I’m happy for him.”

Allen has always had a knack for being a big-play threat. He had a 41-yard grab at Ohio State in 2018 as a redshirt freshman, two 20-plus yard catches in 2019 and five last year in NU’s eight-game season.

He had four alone on Saturday against the Gophers and now has six through Nebraska’s first eight games this season. Allen rolled up receptions of 40, 30, 22 and 20. His other catch was a leaping, 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. On that play, he stopped his route as if he was running a comeback short of the goal line, then spun toward the back corner of the end zone and made a contested catch for his second score in as many weeks.

“We’ve had that in the playbook for a while now,” Allen said. “It’s good to see that it actually works.”

Given the way the Huskers have struggled in the red zone, particularly throwing the ball, it’s easy to wonder if they’ll try to look Allen’s way more often over the final four games of the season.