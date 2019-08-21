{{featured_button_text}}
Coaches naturally look to players they can trust, and Ryan Held obviously trusts Wyatt Mazour at a high level.

Held, the second-year Nebraska running backs coach, has a group that includes junior-college transfer Dedrick Mills, sophomore Maurice Washington, true freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins as well as redshirt freshman walk-on Brody Belt.

In addition, versatile true freshman Wan'Dale Robinson definitely will get snaps in the backfield, the coach said.

Based on Held's comments Wednesday, Mazour also could have a sizable role in the rotation this season.

"He's got really good feet, can run and he knows (the offense), which gives you a chance because we can do a lot of stuff with guys who know what they're doing," Held said.

A 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior walk-on from Albion, Mazour was slowed during spring practice by nagging injuries.

"But he really -- knock on wood -- has had a really good fall camp in terms of being healthy and everything," Held said. "I'm really liking where he's at."

Mazour earned a scholarship before the start of the 2018 season and went on to play all 12 games as a reserve running back and on special teams. He carried 11 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 21 yards. He also served on several special-teams units, including the kickoff-return squad. He had three returns for 48 yards.

"He's steady-eddy," Held said. "You feel comfortable putting him in the game in any situation. The guys really like him. I'm glad he's on our team."

