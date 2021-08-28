After another critical turnover, Martinez says he needs to 'be a hell of a lot better' for team to turn corner

After the game, Martinez was asked how he goes about fixing his turnover bug now.

"No disrespect, but if I had the answer, it wouldn't have happened today," Martinez said, before continuing a few moments later. "It's just a matter of continuing to get better. Understanding those mistakes and understanding that they are hurting this football team, and we have to get better."

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Martinez was one of the few sparks offensively Saturday. He was 16-of-32 for 232 yards, and he ran for 111 yards on a team-high 17 carries.

But he didn't have a lot of help. The NU offensive line allowed five sacks and Martinez was flushed out many other times. The running game wasn't established, and the passing routes were not always crisp.

"I was just as surprised if not more surprised that there was those types of mistakes," Martinez said. "My fumble at the end of the half, I think that was a big moment for our team, and those types of mistakes can't happen."

Scott Frost said Martinez played OK.

"I thought he made some good plays, there’s some plays we’ve got to make," NU's coach said.