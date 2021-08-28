After another critical turnover, Martinez says he needs to 'be a hell of a lot better' for team to turn corner

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Adrian Martinez worked through his progressions and lofted a pretty pass down the middle of the field to Oliver Martin for 43 yards.
He kept plays alive. He looked to his left, saw a ton of space and took off for a career-long 75-yard touchdown run. He had 307 total yards of offense.
His confidence, in his words — "In my mind the whole time, I thought we were going to win." — never waivered.
And, yet, after a 30-22 loss at Illinois' Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the senior quarterback was again addressing his mistakes and another team defeat plagued by poor play.
Miscues. Miscalculations. Blunders. Whatever you want to call them, Nebraska as a team wanted to get them corrected for a critical 2021 season.
Martinez, too. He said he worked in the offseason to clean up the turnovers. After three seasons in which Martinez fumbled 27 times, losing 15 of them, while throwing 20 picks, the California native felt like he had something to prove.
But the turnovers reared up again Saturday against the Illini. It was only one, but it was a big one.
With NU facing a third-and-2 in the second quarter, Martinez dropped back to pass, felt the pocket collapse and began to run with his body low to the ground. But the ball popped out of his hand, Calvin Hart scooped it up and ran 41 yards the other way for a game-changing touchdown.
After the game, Martinez was asked how he goes about fixing his turnover bug now.
"No disrespect, but if I had the answer, it wouldn't have happened today," Martinez said, before continuing a few moments later. "It's just a matter of continuing to get better. Understanding those mistakes and understanding that they are hurting this football team, and we have to get better."
The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Martinez was one of the few sparks offensively Saturday. He was 16-of-32 for 232 yards, and he ran for 111 yards on a team-high 17 carries.
But he didn't have a lot of help. The NU offensive line allowed five sacks and Martinez was flushed out many other times. The running game wasn't established, and the passing routes were not always crisp.
"I was just as surprised if not more surprised that there was those types of mistakes," Martinez said. "My fumble at the end of the half, I think that was a big moment for our team, and those types of mistakes can't happen."
Scott Frost said Martinez played OK.
"I thought he made some good plays, there’s some plays we’ve got to make," NU's coach said.
Frost referenced Martinez's throw to Wyatt Liewer in the end zone in the second quarter. Liewer had good separation, but the ball thrown to the corner of the end zone was out of his reach.
A successful throw and catch would have given the Huskers a two-possession lead.
"This league, man, a lot of games are going to ride on those," Frost said. "A play here and a play there. We didn’t make enough of them today, so I need to do a better job of making sure we avoid the mistakes and keep putting them in situations where they can rise up and make those plays.”
Martinez vowed in the offseason to clean up the mistakes. He emphasized that again in front of reporters Saturday as his teammates made their way to the nearby buses.
"I feel like I had moments and I need to be a hell of a lot better," Martinez said. "There were at times where I was in rhythm and at times that I think I wasn't."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.