After a year unlike any other, pro day goals remain similar for former Huskers: Be 'extremely fast'

“I think I proved a lot in that sense.”

For those that haven’t been able to work out or play in front of NFL scouts for the past year, Tuesday holds added significance. Jaimes is a likely draft pick, but the other four are either late-round options or perhaps will be part of the post-draft free agency process.

This, then, is the last best chance to make an impression. It’s also one more chance to go out and get some work in together, and even that is not something to take for granted at this point.

“COVID just in general has made people appreciate a lot more of what they do have,” Stoll said. “Coming in and being able to work out is something that, before COVID, I’m sure we all took for granted. We thought the weight room would always just be open, we thought spring ball would always just be available.

“I think it really just changed, specifically, my perspective in realizing that I get to go out and do what I love every single day and have cleats on my feet.”

FORMER HUSKERS IN THE NFL

