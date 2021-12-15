 Skip to main content
After a whirlwind stretch and with a staff spot still to fill, Frost feels 'spark' from trio of new coaches
After a whirlwind stretch and with a staff spot still to fill, Frost feels 'spark' from trio of new coaches

NU Football Press Conference, 12.15

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost answers a reporter's question during a news conference Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Not long after Scott Frost wrapped up his National Signing Day news conference and Nebraska’s three new offensive coaches got done with roundtable-style interviews on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium, a storm front blasted through so hard that the stadium lights shook and the press box swayed.

A cleansing front on the way to brighter days ahead? Destruction arriving early?

Whichever metaphor you might choose, the last three weeks have certainly been a whirlwind for Nebraska’s fourth-year head coach.

“It’s been an exciting couple of weeks here for me and for Nebraska football,” he said. “A lot of changes and a lot of work going into getting some new coaches on board and some new players on board. That’s exciting to me. Really happy with the changes and the new guys we have coming on board, both on the staff and on the roster.”

Indeed, much has changed in the 19 days between the time Frost talked after blowing a 21-6 lead against Iowa on Black Friday and the early national signing date.

He hired Mark Whipple as his offensive coordinator Mickey Joseph as his receivers coach and passing game coordinator and Donovan Raiola to coach the offensive line.

“It’s been great with ‘Whip,’” Frost said. “Up to this point, most of our focus has been focused on getting a coaching staff put together and getting a recruiting staff put together. I’ve known Whip for a long time and kept in touch with him for a long time. Really admire what he does and what he was able to do in his career and this year at Pittsburgh. Same with Mickey. Mickey is coming from a program that won a national championship and had an elite offense and Donovan is coming from a pro offense.

“After we get through today and some of the things we’re doing now, I can’t wait to sit in a room with those guys and talk offense and figure out exactly what we’re going to look like and what we’re going to be.

Four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred and center Cam Jurgens, among others, declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Those are tough decisions,” Frost said. “I respect those guys and appreciate so much what all those guys have poured into the program. For some of the guys that are leaving, they’ve been here five years, started four years for guys like Cam Taylor-Britt, guys like Adrian. Those are tough decisions. Wish them nothing but the best. Would have liked to keep a lot of them here, but those guys are making the decisions that they think are best for them.

“Every one of them, I had great conversations with them and talked to them about hoping they succeed and they want us to succeed and do well. There’s programs all over the country that are losing guys and replacing those guys isn’t going to be easy, but that’s our job and we’ll get there.”

In the five days including Wednesday, the Huskers added eight scholarship players to their commitment lists, including a new punter and kicker, transfer help on the offensive line and in the secondary and four new members of the 2022 recruiting class.

Still on the to-do list: Figuring out the final opening on the coaching staff. Frost could make senior offensive analyst Ron Brown his full-time running backs coach or he could make analyst Bill Bush his full-time special teams coordinator or he could go a different direction altogether.

“Those are decisions we still have to make,” Frost said. “I think I’m really close to getting those things done. Regardless of where it lands, I know we’re going to be coached really well at running back and on special teams. We’ve got one more spot left and now with signing day done, I imagine I’ll turn my full attention to that.”

Recruiting never fully stops, and there are key pieces remaining both in the high school ranks and in the transfer portal still to address. The players will head home for the holiday break after finals wrap up and when they return, there will be terminology to learn on offensive tweaks that will still be in progress. There will be leaders that emerge and new players to incorporate and more, most likely, that leave the program.

Wednesday is just a starting point toward a critical 2022 that will determine Frost’s coaching future here. So far, he said, he likes what he sees.

“Having new faces in the building I think is going to give us a spark. I really do,” he said. “Just the attitudes and energy that some of these coaches are bringing into the building I think is going to make a difference for us.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Watch now: Scott Frost talks Signing Day, new coaches, transfer portal plans

Husker football reporter

Parker Gabriel joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

