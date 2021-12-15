After a whirlwind stretch and with a staff spot still to fill, Frost feels 'spark' from trio of new coaches

Not long after Scott Frost wrapped up his National Signing Day news conference and Nebraska’s three new offensive coaches got done with roundtable-style interviews on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium, a storm front blasted through so hard that the stadium lights shook and the press box swayed.

A cleansing front on the way to brighter days ahead? Destruction arriving early?

Whichever metaphor you might choose, the last three weeks have certainly been a whirlwind for Nebraska’s fourth-year head coach.

“It’s been an exciting couple of weeks here for me and for Nebraska football,” he said. “A lot of changes and a lot of work going into getting some new coaches on board and some new players on board. That’s exciting to me. Really happy with the changes and the new guys we have coming on board, both on the staff and on the roster.”

Indeed, much has changed in the 19 days between the time Frost talked after blowing a 21-6 lead against Iowa on Black Friday and the early national signing date.

He hired Mark Whipple as his offensive coordinator Mickey Joseph as his receivers coach and passing game coordinator and Donovan Raiola to coach the offensive line.