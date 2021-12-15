After a whirlwind stretch and with a staff spot still to fill, Frost feels 'spark' from trio of new coaches

Not long after Scott Frost wrapped up his National Signing Day news conference and Nebraska’s three new offensive coaches got done with roundtable-style interviews on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium, a storm front blasted through so hard that the stadium lights shook and the press box swayed.
A cleansing front on the way to brighter days ahead? Destruction arriving early?
Whichever metaphor you might choose, the last three weeks have certainly been a whirlwind for Nebraska’s fourth-year head coach.
“It’s been an exciting couple of weeks here for me and for Nebraska football,” he said. “A lot of changes and a lot of work going into getting some new coaches on board and some new players on board. That’s exciting to me. Really happy with the changes and the new guys we have coming on board, both on the staff and on the roster.”
Indeed, much has changed in the 19 days between the time Frost talked after blowing a 21-6 lead against Iowa on Black Friday and the early national signing date.
He hired Mark Whipple as his offensive coordinator Mickey Joseph as his receivers coach and passing game coordinator and Donovan Raiola to coach the offensive line.
“It’s been great with ‘Whip,’” Frost said. “Up to this point, most of our focus has been focused on getting a coaching staff put together and getting a recruiting staff put together. I’ve known Whip for a long time and kept in touch with him for a long time. Really admire what he does and what he was able to do in his career and this year at Pittsburgh. Same with Mickey. Mickey is coming from a program that won a national championship and had an elite offense and Donovan is coming from a pro offense.
“After we get through today and some of the things we’re doing now, I can’t wait to sit in a room with those guys and talk offense and figure out exactly what we’re going to look like and what we’re going to be.
Four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred and center Cam Jurgens, among others, declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
“Those are tough decisions,” Frost said. “I respect those guys and appreciate so much what all those guys have poured into the program. For some of the guys that are leaving, they’ve been here five years, started four years for guys like Cam Taylor-Britt, guys like Adrian. Those are tough decisions. Wish them nothing but the best. Would have liked to keep a lot of them here, but those guys are making the decisions that they think are best for them.
“Every one of them, I had great conversations with them and talked to them about hoping they succeed and they want us to succeed and do well. There’s programs all over the country that are losing guys and replacing those guys isn’t going to be easy, but that’s our job and we’ll get there.”
In the five days including Wednesday, the Huskers added eight scholarship players to their commitment lists, including a new punter and kicker, transfer help on the offensive line and in the secondary and four new members of the 2022 recruiting class.
Still on the to-do list: Figuring out the final opening on the coaching staff. Frost could make senior offensive analyst Ron Brown his full-time running backs coach or he could make analyst Bill Bush his full-time special teams coordinator or he could go a different direction altogether.
“Those are decisions we still have to make,” Frost said. “I think I’m really close to getting those things done. Regardless of where it lands, I know we’re going to be coached really well at running back and on special teams. We’ve got one more spot left and now with signing day done, I imagine I’ll turn my full attention to that.”
Recruiting never fully stops, and there are key pieces remaining both in the high school ranks and in the transfer portal still to address. The players will head home for the holiday break after finals wrap up and when they return, there will be terminology to learn on offensive tweaks that will still be in progress. There will be leaders that emerge and new players to incorporate and more, most likely, that leave the program.
Wednesday is just a starting point toward a critical 2022 that will determine Frost’s coaching future here. So far, he said, he likes what he sees.
“Having new faces in the building I think is going to give us a spark. I really do,” he said. “Just the attitudes and energy that some of these coaches are bringing into the building I think is going to make a difference for us.”
The turning point in every Nebraska football game in 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙡
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥'𝙨 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙩
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯'𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙪𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙙
𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙮
𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 ...
𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.