After a short offseason that felt long, Huskers relish chance to 'change a lot of opinions' on Week 0

NU’s players don’t seem particularly concerned on that front.

“We change a lot of opinions when we play our football. Not to the level of our competition,” Taylor-Britt said. “I believe we do that sometimes. We get down on ourselves if something happens in the game. We have to come back to the sideline and re-up everybody. But I believe now as things have gone on through fall camp, some (things) may go bad, but I see everybody running to that guy and saying, ‘Hey, come on, you’re good. Everything is going to be OK. Next play.’

“So that helps out a lot.”

Talk around camp gets stale almost every year. This year, there are other issues lingering that do not yet have definitive answers. A new facet of the conversation begins Saturday, though, good, bad or otherwise.

Here’s just one more preseason thought from Martinez, who was asked what he wants the prevailing thought to be about his team when the season ends.

“That we’re smart, disciplined, Adrian didn’t turn over the ball, not even one time,” Martinez said with a smile. “In all seriousness, though, we’re going to be a hard-nosed team and I’m excited to get out there and prove that.