After a short offseason that felt long, Huskers relish chance to 'change a lot of opinions' on Week 0

Even in an offseason that will measure in at three weeks shorter than normal — and a heck of a lot smoother than the mess that the COVID-19 pandemic turned 2020 into — there have been moments where the past eight months have likely seemed long for coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program.
Every school in the country deals with transfers, but two high-profile players left NU in Luke McCaffrey and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Nobody is entirely impervious to bad headlines, but Frost and NU took a particularly strong one on the chin this spring when it was reported they tried to back out of a Sept. 18 game at Oklahoma.
Nobody keeps their job forever, but the "retirement" — complete with a $3 million settlement — of athletic director Bill Moos this summer raised some eyebrows.
And just when Nebraska appeared ready to cap off a normal, quiet, productive preseason camp last week came the confirmation that the football program is being investigated by the NCAA over allegations that it misused analysts, who are not allowed to coach on the field during practice or games.
These aren’t the sorts of things that hinder the development of players themselves — not the way missing all but two spring practices in 2020, being in limbo for much of the summer and then start-stopping preseason camp before playing a shortened season does — but even still, they’ve taken up a lot of talking season.
Now, finally, football returns.
Frost on Thursday finished his answer to nearly every question he was asked with some variation of being ready or excited to play Saturday.
“I can’t wait to get on the field with these kids. This is far and away my favorite group of kids I’ve been around since I’ve been here,” Frost said. “This group does things the right way, has the right attitude and they’ve been working hard to get ready for Saturday.”
“It’s sweet. I love that we have a Week 0 game,” junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said Monday. “I know the guys are pumped, and even more, it’s a Big Ten West opponent. So everything’s on the line (right away). Couldn’t be more excited about it.”
Not only are Nebraska and Illinois division foes, but they’re the only matchup of the weekend that features two Power Five teams, and they kick off shortly after noon on Fox.
The opener arrives with some pressure attached, mind you, but also with an opportunity waiting to be taken.
“This is why you’re at Nebraska,” junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said. "The lights, show and cameras are always here. (We) have to be ready for that. We can’t let that overwhelm anybody because it is the first week of college football just to kick everything off.
“Everybody needs to stay locked in. Don’t jump into the hype, man, just stay locked in and be ready for this game. We really have to get this one. I want it so bad. I want it so bad.”
Junior tight end and newly minted captain Austin Allen had but one quibble with the fact that game week had finally arrived.
“I really wish I was on a plane to Ireland right now,” the Aurora native said with a smile. “Circumstances bearing, we’re going to Illinois.”
All the same, the 6-foot-9, 255-pounder senses what awaits his team.
“It’s a Week 0 game, all eyes are on us and I think it’s an opportunity for all of us to showcase who we are as a football team, how far we’ve come as leaders on the team," Allen said. "Showing the world what our team leaders have done. It doesn’t necessarily always have to be Frost to tell us what we need to get accomplished. It’s on us to get it done.
“I’m really excited to get the season kicked off on the right foot.”
There are certain realities about where Nebraska begins the season, of course. The program is 12-20 under Frost through three seasons and 9-17 against Big Ten competition. A win as touchdown favorites over an Illinois team with a new coaching staff and without a winning season since 2011 is not going to change the national perception of where NU is as a program overnight.
NU’s players don’t seem particularly concerned on that front.
“We change a lot of opinions when we play our football. Not to the level of our competition,” Taylor-Britt said. “I believe we do that sometimes. We get down on ourselves if something happens in the game. We have to come back to the sideline and re-up everybody. But I believe now as things have gone on through fall camp, some (things) may go bad, but I see everybody running to that guy and saying, ‘Hey, come on, you’re good. Everything is going to be OK. Next play.’
“So that helps out a lot.”
Talk around camp gets stale almost every year. This year, there are other issues lingering that do not yet have definitive answers. A new facet of the conversation begins Saturday, though, good, bad or otherwise.
Here’s just one more preseason thought from Martinez, who was asked what he wants the prevailing thought to be about his team when the season ends.
“That we’re smart, disciplined, Adrian didn’t turn over the ball, not even one time,” Martinez said with a smile. “In all seriousness, though, we’re going to be a hard-nosed team and I’m excited to get out there and prove that.
“We’re going to be a team that’s disciplined, we’re not going to shoot ourselves in the foot and we’re going to do the things we want to do and that Coach wants us to do.”
Sound Dashboard: Where can the Huskers make some noise in a 12-game slate?
Aug. 28, at Illinois
Sept. 4, vs. Fordham
Sept. 11, vs. Buffalo
Sept. 18, at Oklahoma
Sept. 25, at Michigan State
Oct. 2, vs. Northwestern
Oct. 9, vs. Michigan
Oct. 16, at Minnesota
Oct. 30, vs. Purdue
Nov. 6, vs. Ohio State
Nov. 20, at Wisconsin
Nov. 26, vs. Iowa
