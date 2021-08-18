After a season of empty seasons and cardboard cutouts, hear from Husker fans eager to return to Memorial Stadium

The 2020 season was like no other for the Nebraska fan base.
The same Memorial Stadium that usually holds 90,000 screaming Husker fans on fall Saturdays was a shell of its former self. Cardboard cutouts did little to mask the hundreds of rows of empty bleachers, and some of the traditions that usually mark gameday took a one-year hiatus.
The fight song was piped in through speakers, red balloons were limited to a few dozen staff members and there were no Runza-hawking vendors, hot dog cannons or slices of Valentino’s pizza before 11 a.m. kickoffs.
After a year spent away from Memorial Stadium, Husker fans will finally be back this fall. Some of the Huskers’ most passionate supporters are now counting down the days until they can return to the Sea of Red.
Chris Nelson, 35, Ashland
It was just unfortunate timing for Chris Nelson.
After living in Denver for about 20 years, Nelson lost his job due to COVID-19 and packed his bags for Ashland to stay with a friend. He picked up work in Omaha, but with Memorial Stadium now 30 miles away instead of 500, Nelson had to go the whole season without attending a game. He hadn’t missed an entire season since he attended his first Husker game in 1994.
“I finally moved back out here and I couldn’t go to any games,” Nelson said. “I missed the smell of the combination of Runzas, hot dogs and Valentino’s pizza going into south stadium, and hearing the band enter the stadium underneath me.”
Nelson’s family has had season tickets in South Stadium since the 1960s, and he often sits with his dad in the original two tickets located in the 11th row. Since then, they’ve acquired six other seats so that friends and family can attend as well.
Even when he lived in Colorado, Nelson’s friends knew that fall Saturdays were booked in his calendar. That will certainly be true this season when Nelson plans to be at every home game this year, meaning that Sept. 4 can’t come soon enough.
“It just seems like I haven’t had that feeling on Friday night looking forward to gameday in a couple years,” Nelson said. “I’m ready to feel it again.”
Grant Marsh, 38, Hastings
Every Husker game is a family affair for Grant Marsh.
His earliest memories of Memorial Stadium as a child involved sitting in his grandmother’s season-ticket seats, and after her passing, he carries on that legacy by taking his own children, ages 15, 12 and 9, to games as well.
Without season tickets anymore, Marsh typically goes to one or two games a season. That was the case in 2013, when his oldest son’s first-ever Husker game was a memorable one against Northwestern.
“He thought maybe we should go because everyone was starting to leave, and I thought we should watch the end of it,” Marsh said. “Sure enough, the Hail Mary happened and it went crazy in there. That’s a good memory for him, and he was lucky.”
Kevin Kerwin, 54, Omaha
Kevin Kerwin wasn’t happy sitting at home without his traditional Runza and Mountain Dew combo that usually signifies a gameday for him.
But even more than that, he felt for Nebraska’s players who had to muster up their own big-game energy that Memorial Stadium’s screaming fans usually provide. Even the at-home experience was different, as big gatherings with friends and family didn’t happen last season either.
“You really wish you could have gone to some games, but it was what it was, and it was kind of a powerless feeling,” Kerwin said. “It was a lessened experienced last year.”
Kerwin has been attending Nebraska games since 1984, and he’s excited to see the Nebraska-Oklahoma matchup that inspired many great games return in the coming years. Kerwin and his wife are musicians, and one of his favorite gameday traditions is watching the Husker marching band go through its warm-ups outside the stadium. He’ll return to that routine this fall.
“The drum line has just always been amazing, so I liked to watch the band warm up, and I really missed getting into the stadium early to watch the team warm up,” Kerwin said.
Drew Zander, 31, Omaha
When Drew Zander told his mother that they needed to go to Ireland, she didn’t question him. An experienced world traveler in her own right, she was in for the journey.
When she learned a few days later that the reason for the trip was a Husker game overseas, she wasn’t surprised that Zander jumped at the idea of attending a once-in-a-lifetime Nebraska game.
“She told me, ‘Oh, now I know why you wanted to go to Ireland so much,’” Zander said. “It was just such a fun opportunity.”
So when travel restrictions led to the cancellation of Nebraska’s planned game against Illinois in 2020, it was a disappointment for Zander. Just weeks later, the replacement game against Northwestern in 2022 was scheduled, and Zander started the process of securing his tickets once again.
“We always play Northwestern close or something crazy happens, and we’re closing in on a year away, so I’m super-excited,” Zander said.
Zander hasn’t always been able to make a game every year, but there’s no chance he’s staying away from Memorial Stadium this season. Rejoining the Sea of Red, raising the decibel level and seeing that first Tunnel Walk in person is something he’s been thinking about for months now.
“When I walk into Memorial Stadium, it gets me every time,” Zander said. “You start grinning from ear to ear like a 5-year-old because you’re in the middle of 90,000 people and you can just feel the energy.”
