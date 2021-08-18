After a season of cardboard cutouts, hear from Husker fans eager to return to Memorial Stadium

Nelson’s family has had season tickets in South Stadium since the 1960s, and he often sits with his dad in the original two tickets located in the 11th row. Since then, they’ve acquired six other seats so that friends and family can attend as well.

Even when he lived in Colorado, Nelson’s friends knew that fall Saturdays were booked in his calendar. That will certainly be true this season when Nelson plans to be at every home game this year, meaning that Sept. 4 can’t come soon enough.

“It just seems like I haven’t had that feeling on Friday night looking forward to gameday in a couple years,” Nelson said. “I’m ready to feel it again.”

Grant Marsh, 38, Hastings

Every Husker game is a family affair for Grant Marsh.

His earliest memories of Memorial Stadium as a child involved sitting in his grandmother’s season-ticket seats, and after her passing, he carries on that legacy by taking his own children, ages 15, 12 and 9, to games as well.

Without season tickets anymore, Marsh typically goes to one or two games a season. That was the case in 2013, when his oldest son’s first-ever Husker game was a memorable one against Northwestern.