After a one-year absence, Nebraska officials announce the return of Fan Day

Here's yet another sign that the college football world likely will have a much more normal feel to it in 2021.
Nebraska officials announced Tuesday that the Huskers' annual Fan Day will be July 29.
It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, the event billed as the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet Husker players, coaches and staff before the start of the season.
More information on Fan Day will be available in the coming days, including fan entrances, parking information, player seating maps, health guidelines, autograph policies and more.
Last year's Fan Day was canceled by the pandemic.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.