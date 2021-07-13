After a one-year absence, Nebraska officials announce the return of Fan Day

Here's yet another sign that the college football world likely will have a much more normal feel to it in 2021.

Nebraska officials announced Tuesday that the Huskers' annual Fan Day will be July 29.

It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, the event billed as the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet Husker players, coaches and staff before the start of the season.

More information on Fan Day will be available in the coming days, including fan entrances, parking information, player seating maps, health guidelines, autograph policies and more.

Last year's Fan Day was canceled by the pandemic.

