After 40 years, Husker Power pioneer Boyd Epley is retiring — for the second time

Boyd Epley's second stint at Nebraska is drawing to a close and with it a 40-year pioneering career in the field of strength and conditioning.
Epley, who developed Husker Power in 1967 and led Nebraska to the cutting edge of strength training in college sports and has served the past nearly six years as NU's assistant athletic director for strength and conditioning, is retiring June 30.
This isn't a sudden move, though. Epley told the Journal Star on Tuesday that NU athletic director Bill Moos asked him about 18 months ago how much longer he wanted to work.
"I told him July 1, 2020," the 73-year-old Epley responded. "And he has honored that."
So Moos put a plan in motion that included promoting Zach Duval to give him oversight over more than just football and elevating Brian Kmitta to Director of Olympic Sports Performance in July 2019.
That means this plan has been in the works far longer than the timeline that's led to Moos announcing last week that NU is trimming 10% from its athletics budget for fiscal 2021 — which begins July 1 — including about 10% of administrative positions. In fact, Epley has nothing but good things to say about Nebraska's athletic director.
"I do want to say that I've really enjoyed my time at Nebraska. It has been great to me and my family," Epley said. "And I particularly want to thank Bill Moos for all that he did. He's been great for me and I think he's been great for Nebraska."
Epley worked at NU for 40 years total and is considered one of the most influential people in athletics strength training.
For the first 35 years of his career at Nebraska, Epley worked as the Husker football strength coach after he was hired by Bob Devaney in 1969. He retired the first time in 2006 after helping to oversee the construction of the Tom and Nancy Osborne Athletic Complex and the Hawks Championship Center, NU's indoor practice facility.
Over the past two-plus years, he has been reunited with a former protege in Duval, who returned to Nebraska along with head coach Scott Frost from Central Florida in December 2019.
Duval is just one of many on Epley's coaching tree.
“Really, for the last 30-plus years, our strength and conditioning program, especially football, has been pretty much the lineage of Nebraska," Clemson head strength coach Joey Baston told the Journal Star last year. "I told Boyd when he visited (recently) that I was part of that Husker Power tree. Those roots run really, really deep.”
Now Epley will be retired again, but he plans on keeping busy. He and his wife's fishing lodge near Ashland will get more use. He also plans to continue working with coaches through his consulting business.
"Don't worry about me, I'll keep busy," Epley said.
