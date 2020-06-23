After 40 years, Husker Power pioneer Boyd Epley is retiring — for the second time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Boyd Epley's second stint at Nebraska is drawing to a close and with it a 40-year pioneering career in the field of strength and conditioning.

Epley, who developed Husker Power in 1967 and led Nebraska to the cutting edge of strength training in college sports and has served the past nearly six years as NU's assistant athletic director for strength and conditioning, is retiring June 30.

This isn't a sudden move, though. Epley told the Journal Star on Tuesday that NU athletic director Bill Moos asked him about 18 months ago how much longer he wanted to work.

"I told him July 1, 2020," the 73-year-old Epley responded. "And he has honored that."

So Moos put a plan in motion that included promoting Zach Duval to give him oversight over more than just football and elevating Brian Kmitta to Director of Olympic Sports Performance in July 2019.

That means this plan has been in the works far longer than the timeline that's led to Moos announcing last week that NU is trimming 10% from its athletics budget for fiscal 2021 — which begins July 1 — including about 10% of administrative positions. In fact, Epley has nothing but good things to say about Nebraska's athletic director.