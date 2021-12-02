Adrian Martinez, the Huskers' four-year starting QB, will enter the transfer portal

In his final start at Nebraska, Martinez broke the school’s all-time offensive yardage record against Wisconsin, moving past former quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. and finishing with 10,792.

However, he played the second half of that game with a shoulder injury suffered in the first half. Coach Scott Frost said NU wasn’t able to determine the extent of the injury at halftime in Madison and Martinez played the second half through what Frost described as “clicking” in his shoulder.

He decided to take part in Nebraska’s senior day festivities before the game against Iowa, just in case it was his last chance.

“Certainly hope it’s not his last (senior day), but if it is, he needs to be honored,” Frost said in the days before the game.

“My heart breaks for the kid,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said after the Iowa game. “He put his entire life, his entire body, everything he had into this program. Him not being able to finish this season really hurts. He’s obviously our leader. I’m older than him significantly, I’m two or three years older than him, but I look up to him leadershipwise no matter what and the way he carries himself. He’s a great human being.”