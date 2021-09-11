Adrian Martinez, Blackshirts help deliver Nebraska a 28-3 win against Buffalo

When the defense got another stop with 92 seconds left in the half, NU at first sputtered trying to get its two-minute drill into gear.

That might well be understandable, too, considering the Huskers entered play without the services of tight end Travis Vokolek for the third straight game, wide receiver Oliver Martin for the second straight week and wide receiver Omar Manning (left foot) for the first time. Then, in the first half, tight end Austin Allen took a hard shot on the turf and left the game. Freshman receiver Zavier Betts went down later, too.

Instead, Ervin plowed forward for one first down and then Martinez saw Toure, the senior Montana transfer and NU’s most reliable weapon, shake one-on-one coverage from his slot position. Martinez put the ball on him and he outran the UB defense to the end zone for a 68-yard strike with 34 seconds left in the half.

How much can the Huskers push their reliance on Martinez this fall? How many weapons will they have back at their disposal when they make the trip to Norman, Oklahoma, next weekend to face a formidable test?

On this day, NU had more than enough in its junior signal-caller and a stingy defense.