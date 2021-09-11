Adrian Martinez, Blackshirts help deliver Nebraska a 28-3 win against Buffalo

Nebraska’s offense already had a little bit of a M.A.S.H. unit vibe going when Buffalo dialed up a third-down blitz at the Huskers’ 25-yard line midway through the second quarter of a scoreless afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
Senior linebacker Kadofi Wright came free, too, and had a clean shot at Adrian Martinez.
The NU junior quarterback shrugged him off, though, stepped up and dashed for 71 yards. He handed the ball off to Gabe Ervin for a 2-yard touchdown, and senior wide receiver Samori Toure gets the credit for a 68-yard strike in the final minute of the first half, but make no mistake about it, Martinez made both of Nebraska’s first-half scores happen.
He made most of the Huskers’ offense go during a 28-3 win as the injury bug took another bite out of an already depleted skill position group throughout the first half.
Martinez went 7-of-9 for 116 yards passing and rushed seven times for 110 in the opening 30 minutes alone while the Nebraska defense dominated, holding the Bulls offense to four punts, a turnover on downs and a missed field goal at the halftime buzzer over their first six possessions.
Erik Chinander’s group only looked shaky on the first drive of the game as UB steadily marched 33 yards over 11 plays and shot itself in the foot with two penalties. From there, though, the Blackshirts didn’t allow much. Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer made a heck of a play, flying to the flat to stop what looked like a sure first down on a fourth-down attempt in the middle of the field.
When the defense got another stop with 92 seconds left in the half, NU at first sputtered trying to get its two-minute drill into gear.
That might well be understandable, too, considering the Huskers entered play without the services of tight end Travis Vokolek for the third straight game, wide receiver Oliver Martin for the second straight week and wide receiver Omar Manning (left foot) for the first time. Then, in the first half, tight end Austin Allen took a hard shot on the turf and left the game. Freshman receiver Zavier Betts went down later, too.
Instead, Ervin plowed forward for one first down and then Martinez saw Toure, the senior Montana transfer and NU’s most reliable weapon, shake one-on-one coverage from his slot position. Martinez put the ball on him and he outran the UB defense to the end zone for a 68-yard strike with 34 seconds left in the half.
How much can the Huskers push their reliance on Martinez this fall? How many weapons will they have back at their disposal when they make the trip to Norman, Oklahoma, next weekend to face a formidable test?
On this day, NU had more than enough in its junior signal-caller and a stingy defense.
The Blackshirts, certainly, deserve their share of credit. They held the Buffalo offense, which did not punt in its first outing against FCS Wagner, to 137 yards and 2.9 yards per carry on 19 attempts in the first half.
Veteran quarterback Kyle Vantrease attempted 17 passes for a modest 81 yards in the opening 30 minutes and the Huskers got big plays from a host of key contributors, including third-down TFLs from defensive tackle Damion Daniels and outside linebacker Garrett Nelson to halt drives.
When Nebraska’s offense wobbled throughout the third quarter, Reimer provided the punch the home team needed.
The sophomore from North Star reached up and batted a Vantrease pass into the air while being blocked, picked it off and then returned it up the left sideline to the Buffalo 1-yard line. Ervin punched in his second short touchdown run of the day for a 21-3 lead with 14:47 remaining in the game.