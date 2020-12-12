 Skip to main content
Adopting an 'aggressive' approach without 33 players, Minnesota controls pace to top Huskers
Adopting an 'aggressive' approach without 33 players, Minnesota controls pace to top Huskers

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 12.12

Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (left) celebrates with Coney Durr after an interception thrown by Nebraska's Luke McCaffery on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

On Saturday afternoon, not long after Minnesota defeated Nebraska, P.J. Fleck described just how depleted his team's depth chart was at Memorial Stadium.

The Golden Gophers had four total defensive tackles on the trip. Two tight ends. He said if one more offensive lineman was deemed unavailable, his team would have been in an even more precarious position than it already was. As Husker fans know, Big Ten games have been canceled for less this season.

In total, Minnesota limped into Lincoln without 33 players. Reporters estimated the Golden Gophers only filled about 50 or 60 of the 74 allotted slots on their travel roster. 

Oh, and Fleck's group hadn't played in 22 days. No matter. His team, shorthanded as any in the country at any point this season, controlled the game and deserved every bit of its 24-17 victory, its third of the season — and probably the sweetest. 

"We haven’t played in 22 days, everyone," Fleck reminded reporters. "I don’t think people truly realize how hard it is and the right timing, and the schedule, and the natural progression of what has to take place."

The way Fleck spoke after the game, it was clear Minnesota adopted a "play with house money" mantra. After all, the team stood as double-digit underdogs in the finale of a forgettable regular season in Minneapolis. A loss, and few supporters of the program would have batted an eye.

Stat tracking: Blackshirts vs. Ibrahim; A deeper look at NU's ineffectiveness on offense

Speaking of gambling, how about some of the chances Fleck took Saturday afternoon? For starters, the Golden Gophers elected to go for it on fourth down four times and converted twice, including Mohamed Ibrahim's 26-yard touchdown run to give his team an early 7-0 advantage in the first quarter. 

"I told the team before (the game), 'We're going to be aggressive,'" Fleck said. "We went for some fourth downs, we had a new kicking situation … I want to put our team in a position to be successful."

Then, possessing the ball with a seven-point lead with under five minutes left in the game, Minnesota didn't turn to three vanilla running plays and then punt the ball to the Huskers. Instead, it sparked a back-breaking drive with a 10-yard pass, and Ibrahim did the rest to the seal the victory. Another risk, another reward.

"Again, moving parts, you are finding out what your team can and cannot do and you have new players coming in and showing you what they can do as it happens in real-life time," Fleck said. 

The Golden Gophers showed their coach what they could do, all right. The flight home to Minneapolis should be a doozy, as the team celebrates an improbable victory.

And there should be extra room to space out on the charter. Another win.

 

