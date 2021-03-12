AD Bill Moos affirms NU's intention to play OU this fall after reports the Huskers attempted to back out

The Huskers and Sooners put the home-and-home together all the way back in 2012. The announcement of the game came in the final weeks before then-athletic director Tom Osborne retired. The programs timed the games to line up with the 50th anniversary of the 1971 "Game of the Century."

NU and OU have played each other 86 times but have not faced each other since Dec. 4, 2010, not long before the Huskers officially joined the Big Ten.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione released a statement Friday morning that read, in part, "We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled."

"The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football," the statement said. "It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases. The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.

"We've been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend."

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley referred local reporters to Castiglione's statement and added, "We can't wait to play it here in September."