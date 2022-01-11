AD Alberts happy with Frost's staff hires, says, 'We’re going to get a really good running backs coach'

"We’re going to get a really good running backs coach in here and when you combine that with the restructure and hiring a dedicated special teams coach, I’m just encouraged," Alberts said. "I think he’s doing a great job of working with the coaching staff and getting that assembled and then his team, working on the transfer portal."

Alberts has watched as Frost went about replacing half of his full-time staff over the past two months. First, he fired four offensive assistant coaches in November when Frost and Alberts also worked out a restructured contract for Frost after his fourth straight losing season. Then he also had to replace defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who left just before Christmas for Oregon.

The hires: Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Mickey Joseph as wide receivers coach and associate head coach, Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach and a promotion for Bill Busch from analyst to special teams coordinator.