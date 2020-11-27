The practice grades were 'dead even,' so Frost turned to both Martinez and McCaffrey against Iowa

To start the game it was Adrian Martinez.
Then, after Nebraska’s first two series, it was Luke McCaffrey. And on one series in the fourth quarter, both Martinez and McCaffrey played quarterback.
Nebraska’s two-QB situation continued during the Huskers’ 26-20 loss to Iowa on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Martinez played the most and helped give Nebraska a chance to win the game. However, Nebraska’s two turnovers in the fourth quarter and wasted plays on offense — partly due to bad snaps and missed blocks — bogged down the Huskers as Iowa extended its winning streak to six games in the head-to-head series.
One of the turnovers was a fumble by Martinez as Nebraska was driving to try and win the game. Martinez was sacked as he attempted a pass on first down.
Martinez was back as the starter a week after McCaffrey struggled in Nebraska’s loss against Illinois. Martinez started the first two games of the season, and then McCaffrey the next two.
Martinez finished 18-of-20 passing for 174 yards with no interceptions. He completed 16 of his first 17 passes of the game. Martinez’s 90% completion rate broke his own single-game completion percentage record.
McCaffrey didn’t play as much, going 3-for-5 passing for 21 yards and rushing for 42 yards.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said it had long been part of the week’s plan that both Martinez and McCaffrey would play.
“Our plan was to play Adrian two series, and then put Luke in,” Frost said. “We graded every rep last week in practice and they were dead even. They both completed 81% of their passes in practice. Both had two turnovers, one of which wasn’t their fault.”
Martinez helped Nebraska get some more big plays in the passing game, with five receptions going for 15 yards or more.
As Frost consistently has said, he thinks Nebraska has two good quarterbacks.
“We need to continue to hit a few more of the easy things that they give us that we miss at that position, particularly in the pass game,” Frost said. “But I thought we threw it downfield better and both guys managed the game well when they were in. We got two good players and we’ll continue to let them compete.”
Martinez may have been at his best on Nebraska’s touchdown drive to take a 20-13 lead to start the third quarter. He completed all four passes on the drive, and those passes went to four different receivers.
Frost believes Martinez has had a chip on his shoulder in the weeks since losing the starting job. Martinez agrees.
“It kind of helped me with my mindset, I’d say, and that chip is a part of it, but continuing to try and do things the right way and be sharp and detailed regardless if I’m the starter or the backup for whatever role I have on this team,” Martinez said. “I want to be the best leader, the best captain and teammates I can possibly be. I think it put some things in perspective for me and allowed me to approach practice and each day with a better mindset.”
It was a good week of competition to see who would start, Martinez said.
“All week Luke and I were competing,” Martinez said. “Splitting reps and doing things like that, just like other positions. I know Coach Frost has been pretty adamant about that. And we found out later in the week. Both guys were prepared to play, and that’s what happened.”
Now Martinez wants to keep the job and help the Huskers win a game like this.
“We could have put more points up on the board and finished a couple more drives, but we’re going to continue to get better,” he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!