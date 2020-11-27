The practice grades were 'dead even,' so Frost turned to both Martinez and McCaffrey against Iowa

McCaffrey didn’t play as much, going 3-for-5 passing for 21 yards and rushing for 42 yards.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said it had long been part of the week’s plan that both Martinez and McCaffrey would play.

“Our plan was to play Adrian two series, and then put Luke in,” Frost said. “We graded every rep last week in practice and they were dead even. They both completed 81% of their passes in practice. Both had two turnovers, one of which wasn’t their fault.”

Martinez helped Nebraska get some more big plays in the passing game, with five receptions going for 15 yards or more.

As Frost consistently has said, he thinks Nebraska has two good quarterbacks.

“We need to continue to hit a few more of the easy things that they give us that we miss at that position, particularly in the pass game,” Frost said. “But I thought we threw it downfield better and both guys managed the game well when they were in. We got two good players and we’ll continue to let them compete.”

Martinez may have been at his best on Nebraska’s touchdown drive to take a 20-13 lead to start the third quarter. He completed all four passes on the drive, and those passes went to four different receivers.