About two dozen parents show up at Big Ten headquarters to protest league's decision to postpone football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents of Big Ten football players, upset over the process that led to the postponement of the fall season, held a protest near the conference's Chicago-area headquarters Friday while an attorney in Nebraska demanded Commissioner Kevin Warren turn over material illustrating how the decision was made.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Aug. 11 that health and safety concerns over the coronavirus led them to shut down football this fall. The other three major conferences, the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern, are planning to play.

Groups of player parents from several Big Ten schools have complained that Warren was not forthcoming in explaining the process that led to the school presidents' decision. A more detailed explanation Warren offered in an open letter this week was not to their satisfaction.

“We've got a voice. We want to use it,” said Jay Kallenberger, father of Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger. “Our kids may not be comfortable speaking out or the programs may say, 'Hey, just sit back, there's not a lot you can say right now.' Transparency, that's what we want.”