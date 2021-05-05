A year after transferring from CSU, Husker OL Nouili has the look of 'a real dude'

"He’s going to contribute this fall for us.”

Nouili’s taken a unique route to Lincoln. A German citizen, he came to Norris as an exchange student for his senior year of high school and played so well while living with now-NU walk-on Ashton Hausmann that he started to earn scholarship looks. Nebraska had him on an unofficial visit late in the process and he told the Journal Star back then that NU’s strength and nutrition staffs thought he could get up to 320 pounds, which at the time seemed impossible.

“They kind of sized me up and they told me that my body frame could easily hold about 315 pounds and that they would want me at 315-320 and I would still have a lower body fat percentage than the average lineman who goes into the NFL Draft,” Nouili said in July 2019 before accepting a scholarship offer to CSU.

Now? He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. And he actually lost weight this winter, which Austin thinks helped lead to his rapid rise after not appearing in a game in 2020.