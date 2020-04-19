A year after going undrafted, former Husker LB Gifford confident in NFL trajectory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the NFL Draft begins later this week, it’s a good bet that the contingent of Nebraska hopefuls will have to wait some time before receiving that life-changing phone call.

It is possible that cornerback Lamar Jackson is picked on Day 2— the three-day draft features the first round Thursday, second and third on Friday and four through seven on Saturday — but most draftniks think any Cornhusker selected will likely come on Day 3.

Of course, there are caveats, in particular that the lack of predraft visits and travels by NFL teams and draft hopefuls in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemics — compounded by NFL front offices working basically from home — means there might be less certainty about individual players’ likely positioning than normal. And under normal circumstances, there’s sometimes not much in the way of concrete information.

Being a late-round pick or going undrafted has obvious financial ramifications, but it doesn’t have to mean a slow start to a professional career. Just ask Luke Gifford, the former NU linebacker who thought for sure he’d hear his name called last year, didn’t, and still managed to put together a promising first season with the Dallas Cowboys.