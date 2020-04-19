A year after going undrafted, former Husker LB Gifford confident in NFL trajectory

When the NFL Draft begins later this week, it’s a good bet that the contingent of Nebraska hopefuls will have to wait some time before receiving that life-changing phone call.
It is possible that cornerback Lamar Jackson is picked on Day 2— the three-day draft features the first round Thursday, second and third on Friday and four through seven on Saturday — but most draftniks think any Cornhusker selected will likely come on Day 3.
Of course, there are caveats, in particular that the lack of predraft visits and travels by NFL teams and draft hopefuls in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemics — compounded by NFL front offices working basically from home — means there might be less certainty about individual players’ likely positioning than normal. And under normal circumstances, there’s sometimes not much in the way of concrete information.
Being a late-round pick or going undrafted has obvious financial ramifications, but it doesn’t have to mean a slow start to a professional career. Just ask Luke Gifford, the former NU linebacker who thought for sure he’d hear his name called last year, didn’t, and still managed to put together a promising first season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Gifford, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, missed five games as a junior due to hip surgery in 2017, then played in all 12 games as a senior in coach Scott Frost’s first season at Nebraska. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys almost as soon as the draft ended — Gifford drew strong interest even though he wasn’t picked — and then steadily moved up the ladder. He performed well in the preseason and made the team despite a high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason that cost him the opening part of the regular season. Then, he appeared in six games before a fractured left arm ended his season with two games remaining.
“Getting hurt (in the preseason) obviously delayed me a little bit, threw me off the rails, but when I came back I was feeling great, did some good things on special teams, started to play a lot and then probably would have seen some reps there those last three games if I wouldn’t have broken my arm,” Gifford told the Journal Star recently. “I feel good about where I’m at and it’s kind of always been my thing: I just have to stay healthy. If I can stay healthy for a full season, then I think I can make a big impact. I’m optimistic about this year.”
Local Lincoln trainer Chris Slatt, who’s worked extensively with Gifford, said he thinks the injuries — particularly the junior year hip surgery — affected how the 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker’s professional career started.
“A lot of people don’t understand, when you have a major injury like that, you don’t really get back until about a year and a half (later),” Slatt said. “The NFL wants to find ways to not pay you. When you have a major hip surgery like that — if he didn’t have that surgery, he’s going on Day 2, maybe fourth or fifth round. With that hip injury, they found a way to get him cheap.”
But flash forward a year, and Gifford is considered a promising young player on a team with a new coaching staff but also postseason aspirations.
Some of Nebraska’s other undrafted free agents — namely running back Devine Ozigbo in Jacksonville and wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. in Cincinnati – project to be squarely in contention for roster spots, too. Ozigbo got nine carries in Week 17 for Jacksonville (and there are rumors that starting running back Leonard Fournette might be on the trading block), while Morgan caught three passes and played in 11 games for the Bengals.
“I’m obviously going to have to go in there and do what I did last year and perform at an even higher level, but I’m pretty confident in where I’m at and I’m just excited to get back at it,” Gifford said.
A look at 13 former Huskers who outperformed their NFL Draft postion
Andy Janovich
2016: Sixth round by Denver
NFL highlight: Scored a 28-yard touchdown on his first career carry in the 2016 season opener.
Quincy Enunwa
2014: Sixth round by NY Jets
NFL highlights: An up-and-down pro career includes a breakout 2016 season, when Enunwa was second on the team in receptions, yards and touchdown receptions. He signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2018.
Brett Maher
2013: Undrafted
NFL highlights: After signing with the Jets as a free agent coming out of NU, and bouncing around in the NFL and Canadian Football League, Maher caught on with the Cowboys for the 2018 season. On Dec. 9, 2018, he set a Cowboys and AT&T Stadium record with a 62-yard field goal against the Eagles. It tied for third-longest in NFL history.
Rex Burkhead
2013: Sixth round by Cincinnati
NFL highlights: After spending four seasons with the Bengals as a journey man, Burkhead joined the Patriots and became a key part of New England's 2018 Super Bowl champions.
Sam Koch
2006: Sixth round by Baltimore
NFL highlights: Koch has been a stalwart for the Ravens, appearing in 16 games each of his 12 seasons in the league. His career punting average is 45.2 yards on 946 punts. In 2015, he signed a five-year, $16.25 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid punters in the NFL.
Kyle Larson
2004: Undrafted
NFL highlights: Was signed as a free agent by the Bengals and played in every game in his five seasons in Cincinnati.
Russ Hochstein
2001: Fifth round by Tampa Bay
NFL highlights: He played for Tampa Bay (2001-02), New England (2002-08) and Denver (2009-11), and has two Super Bowl rings to show for it.
Kris Brown
1999: Seventh round by Steelers
NFL highlights: He led Pittsburgh in scoring (105 points) his rookie year, and spent three years with the Steelers. Following the 2001 season, he signed with the expansion Texans and was the team's only place-kicker its first eight seasons. In 2007, he set an NFL single-game record with three field goals of 54 yards or more.
Ahman Green
1998: Third round by Seattle
NFL highlights: Was traded to the Packers in 2000 and made the Pro Bowl from 2001-04. He set four franchise records, including most rushing yards in a career (8,322) and most rushing yards in a season (1,883).
Will Shields
1993: Third round by Kansas City
NFL highlights: Shields played his entire career with the Chiefs and never missed a game in his 14 seasons (1993-2006). He started 231 straight games at right guard, an NFL record. Shields went to the Pro Bowl every year from 1995-2006. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2003, Shields received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work in the "Will to Succeed" Foundation.
Tom Rathman
1986: Third round by San Francisco
NFL highlights: He played fullback in the NFL for nine years, the first eight with the 49ers. He helped San Francisco to two Super Bowl championships. In 1989, he led all NFL running backs in receiving with 73 receptions for 616 yards.
Vince Ferragamo
1977: Fourth round by LA Rams
NFL highlights: Ferragamo played for the Rams (1977-1980, 1982-84), Bills (1985) and Packers (1985-86), leading the Rams to Super Bowl XIV in 1980. He became the first QB to start a Super Bowl in the same season as his first career start. In 1982, Ferragamo threw for 509 yards against the Bears, at the time the second-highest mark in league history.
Pat Fischer
1961: 17th round by St. Louis
NFL highlights: Fischer finished his 17-year NFL career (St. Louis 1961-67 and Washington 1968-77) with 56 interceptions. When he retired, he held the NFL record for most games played (213) by a cornerback.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
