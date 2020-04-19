You are the owner of this article.
A year after going undrafted, former Husker LB Gifford confident in NFL trajectory
FOOTBALL

A year after going undrafted, former Husker LB Gifford confident in NFL trajectory

When the NFL Draft begins later this week, it’s a good bet that the contingent of Nebraska hopefuls will have to wait some time before receiving that life-changing phone call.

It is possible that cornerback Lamar Jackson is picked on Day 2— the three-day draft features the first round Thursday, second and third on Friday and four through seven on Saturday — but most draftniks think any Cornhusker selected will likely come on Day 3.

Of course, there are caveats, in particular that the lack of predraft visits and travels by NFL teams and draft hopefuls in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemics — compounded by NFL front offices working basically from home — means there might be less certainty about individual players’ likely positioning than normal. And under normal circumstances, there’s sometimes not much in the way of concrete information.

Being a late-round pick or going undrafted has obvious financial ramifications, but it doesn’t have to mean a slow start to a professional career. Just ask Luke Gifford, the former NU linebacker who thought for sure he’d hear his name called last year, didn’t, and still managed to put together a promising first season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Gifford, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, missed five games as a junior due to hip surgery in 2017, then played in all 12 games as a senior in coach Scott Frost’s first season at Nebraska. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys almost as soon as the draft ended — Gifford drew strong interest even though he wasn’t picked — and then steadily moved up the ladder. He performed well in the preseason and made the team despite a high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason that cost him the opening part of the regular season. Then, he appeared in six games before a fractured left arm ended his season with two games remaining.

“Getting hurt (in the preseason) obviously delayed me a little bit, threw me off the rails, but when I came back I was feeling great, did some good things on special teams, started to play a lot and then probably would have seen some reps there those last three games if I wouldn’t have broken my arm,” Gifford told the Journal Star recently. “I feel good about where I’m at and it’s kind of always been my thing: I just have to stay healthy. If I can stay healthy for a full season, then I think I can make a big impact. I’m optimistic about this year.”

Local Lincoln trainer Chris Slatt, who’s worked extensively with Gifford, said he thinks the injuries — particularly the junior year hip surgery — affected how the 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker’s professional career started.

“A lot of people don’t understand, when you have a major injury like that, you don’t really get back until about a year and a half (later),” Slatt said. “The NFL wants to find ways to not pay you. When you have a major hip surgery like that — if he didn’t have that surgery, he’s going on Day 2, maybe fourth or fifth round. With that hip injury, they found a way to get him cheap.”

But flash forward a year, and Gifford is considered a promising young player on a team with a new coaching staff but also postseason aspirations.

Some of Nebraska’s other undrafted free agents — namely running back Devine Ozigbo in Jacksonville and wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. in Cincinnati – project to be squarely in contention for roster spots, too. Ozigbo got nine carries in Week 17 for Jacksonville (and there are rumors that starting running back Leonard Fournette might be on the trading block), while Morgan caught three passes and played in 11 games for the Bengals.

“I’m obviously going to have to go in there and do what I did last year and perform at an even higher level, but I’m pretty confident in where I’m at and I’m just excited to get back at it,” Gifford said.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

