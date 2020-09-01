A wild Tuesday in the Big Ten: Trump weighs in; Moos says there's 'nothing to' October start date rumors

Still, a rumor popped up Tuesday that the Big Ten was aiming to start Oct. 10 if medical procedures could be put into place in a timely way.

Reached via text, NU athletic director Bill Moos said Tuesday, "there's nothing to that rumor."

Moos sits on the Big Ten’s subcommittee that is considering potential scheduling models as part of the broader return to competition effort. He’s as keen to get back to playing as anybody; NU is known to be one of the three teams that voted against postponement in the first place and Moos helped craft the original schedule that was released in early August and boasted the flexibility to be delayed if necessary.

“I don’t want to come across as critical, but we built that schedule to be flexible, to push back or to fill in at the end or with those byes, and it was a really good model,” Moos told the Journal Star earlier this month. “Personally, I think we kicked the can down the road for five months. I think we could have gone a couple more weeks and see how it played out.

“It all happened fast and there’s no turning back.”

He said then that the Big Ten would consider several models in its potential return to competition and at the time believed that the most likely scenario would be to get back to competition after Jan. 1. It’s not impossible that late November could also be on the table. Regardless of when, though, nothing will happen without approval from the COP/C, and Moos also reminded that television partners will have a substantial say in the matter, too.

