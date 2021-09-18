A what-could-have-been type of day for Nebraska ends in 23-16 loss to No. 3 Oklahoma

Martinez hit Manning for 31 yards on a third-and-long to help set up the drive. The Huskers, though, saw another possession stall out in plus territory and this time Culp grazed the right upright and missed from 50 yards.

The Husker run game had little room to work, though Rahmir Johnson became the third back in four games to get featured-type work and ran hard at times.

The offense and special teams did enough over the first 30 minutes to keep the Blackshirts playing in good position. OU didn’t start a first-half drive from further out than its own 32 and averaged its own 23 on five trips, in part because the offense didn’t go three-and-out and in part because William Przystup in his first action of the year netted 51 and 50 yards on his first two punts of the season.

Just what we all expected the story of the first half to be between these two teams: Punting, long field goal attempts and the field position game.

The Blackshirts, if you were feeling greedy early in the game, had their hands on two errant passes from OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and missed a couple of chances at big plays in the backfield.

However, they also held Rattler to 105 passing yards on 19 attempts in the first half and didn’t allow a passing play of longer than 19 yards.