A week later, confusion persists on how Big Ten arrived at postponement decision

Nearly a week after the Big Ten postponed its fall sports, there is still no concrete insight on exactly how that decision was reached.

Did the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors take a formal vote? If so, what were the results? If not, how was the conversation resolved?

Really, the only things that are clear at this point are that the decision was not unanimous and that many interested parties are frustrated by the lack of clarity as the league watches three of the other Power Five conferences, at least for the moment, attempt to push toward playing football this fall.

On Monday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour held a news conference and said she didn’t even know categorically whether a vote took place, let alone what the exact results might have been.

“It’s unclear to me whether or not there was a vote,” Barbour said. “No one’s ever told me there was. I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.”