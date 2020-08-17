A week later, confusion persists on how Big Ten arrived at postponement decision

Nearly a week after the Big Ten postponed its fall sports, there is still no concrete insight on exactly how that decision was reached.
Did the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors take a formal vote? If so, what were the results? If not, how was the conversation resolved?
Really, the only things that are clear at this point are that the decision was not unanimous and that many interested parties are frustrated by the lack of clarity as the league watches three of the other Power Five conferences, at least for the moment, attempt to push toward playing football this fall.
On Monday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour held a news conference and said she didn’t even know categorically whether a vote took place, let alone what the exact results might have been.
“It’s unclear to me whether or not there was a vote,” Barbour said. “No one’s ever told me there was. I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.”
NU system President Ted Carter reiterated in an interview that aired on KLIN that he, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, NU athletic director Bill Moos and head football coach Scott Frost disagreed with the decision to postpone, saying, “I think I speak for just about everybody in the state of Nebraska: It’s been really frustrating. All we said, and I support Coach Scott Frost, Bill Moos, Chancellor Green, myself, all the way up to (Gov. Pete Ricketts), we all want to compete. I think that’s what we’re really saying. We want the opportunity to compete as members of the Big Ten.
“I think it’s pretty obvious that we didn’t agree with the vote that occurred. I don’t think that’s a secret anymore.”
Carter, though, likely wouldn’t have been the person who actually was part of a vote. Green is the school’s representative on the Big Ten’s COP/C and was on the call Aug. 11 that immediately preceded the league’s postponement announcement.
Last week, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said, “We didn’t vote, per se, it was a very deliberative process where we came to a decision together.”
In response to the Journal Star asking if Green could confirm a formal vote took place and what the results of the vote were, though, a school spokesperson said, “That goes to the confidentiality of the board and is something that we can’t discuss.”
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has taken heavy criticism in the week since the announcement, and has now received letters from several groups of parents from Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan. An online petition started Sunday by Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields calling for the Big Ten to go back on its decision and play this fall had more than 260,000 signatures as of 9 p.m. Monday.
Really, the only thing that's clear about the decision-making process is that Nebraska argued against postponing and some others, like Gabel, have said they supported it. Any attempt at a head count, though, would be based on the still cloudy premise that the matter was voted on in a formal way.
