A unique Husker gameday: What's it like to do public address to no public? Was that the band on the field?

What is it like to be a public address announcer at a football game when there really isn’t much public to address?

What information do you put on a video board when there are only so many eyeballs in Memorial Stadium to see it?

What else might be ahead for Nebraska football fans who are now relegated to watching Saturday’s game against Illinois — like Penn State last week and the rest of NU’s games this year — on television, with a second screen to help take them inside Memorial Stadium at least in spirit?

The answers to those questions, in order: It’s weird. Replays and not much else. An up-and-coming country music act as virtual halftime entertainment.

That’s all part of a very odd gameday experience at Memorial Stadium in 2020, but one NU officials are hoping that planning and creativity can help make as good as possible.

For Nate Rohr, public addressing is, perhaps not surprisingly, a little bit odd when his booming voice reverberates more off empty metal bleachers and cardboard cutouts than anything else.