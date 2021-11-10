A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward

“I’m in this business primarily because I love the players, I love the mentoring side of this job, I love being around the guys all the time,” he said. “I took this job because I love Nebraska and I love this university. It would break my heart to think we’ve made the improvements that we have and have gotten it so close in so many games and not get an opportunity to see it through.

“So it’s an easy decision to me to make any sacrifices I have to (in order) to have the privilege to continue to be here.”

Frost spoke highly of all four of the men he fired. He said he saw the hurt in his offensive linemen’s eyes because they, “loved Coach Austin because of the man that he is.” He credited Lubick with adding components to the offense in his two seasons here.

Frost has always thought that Verduzco would coach quarterbacks with him in the long term, and he credited the 40-year coaching veteran with helping NU’s quarterbacks mechanically.

“Those guys go into the game knowing every read, every possible thing that can happen, every protection,” Frost said. “The detail that he coached with — he was in the office every morning at 3:45. Every day. That was his level of commitment and his passion for what he did. Sometimes when you come up a play short, that’s the business.”