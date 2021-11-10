 Skip to main content
A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward
A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Frost presser

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost speaks to reporters following Wednesday's practice at Memorial Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference on Wednesday.

Scott Frost has been saying for a long time that he thinks his Nebraska football program is close to breaking through.

As close losses piled up this fall, though, and the Huskers lost four straight games to ensure a fourth straight losing season, the embattled head coach decided he needed an overhauled offensive staff to get the program over the proverbial hump.

“We’ve come so close in so many games, and it’s hard to think we can keep doing exactly the same things and get it over the top,” Frost said. “It’s not any person’s fault, any one of those coaches’ fault. Sometimes there just needs to be a little different voice and maybe little changes that can make a difference.”

On Monday, Frost agreed to a restructured contract that cuts $1 million off his 2022 salary and $7.5 million off his buyout number if he’s fired after next season. Then he fired four of his offensive assistants including one of his best friends, running backs coach Ryan Held, and three others he’s counted as colleagues for years: offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and offensive line coach Greg Austin.

During his first public comments Wednesday since the firings, Frost told reporters that it’s been "a tough 72 (hours)" at Memorial Stadium for him, for his players and for the staff.

Even still, Frost said both the personnel moves and the restructure were, at the core, easy calls given what was at stake.

“I’m in this business primarily because I love the players, I love the mentoring side of this job, I love being around the guys all the time,” he said. “I took this job because I love Nebraska and I love this university. It would break my heart to think we’ve made the improvements that we have and have gotten it so close in so many games and not get an opportunity to see it through.

“So it’s an easy decision to me to make any sacrifices I have to (in order) to have the privilege to continue to be here.”

Frost spoke highly of all four of the men he fired. He said he saw the hurt in his offensive linemen’s eyes because they, “loved Coach Austin because of the man that he is.” He credited Lubick with adding components to the offense in his two seasons here.

Frost has always thought that Verduzco would coach quarterbacks with him in the long term, and he credited the 40-year coaching veteran with helping NU’s quarterbacks mechanically.

“Those guys go into the game knowing every read, every possible thing that can happen, every protection,” Frost said. “The detail that he coached with — he was in the office every morning at 3:45. Every day. That was his level of commitment and his passion for what he did. Sometimes when you come up a play short, that’s the business.”

The timing of the firings caught some by surprise, but Frost said it’s imperative for the program to identify replacements quickly with the end of the season approaching. In just more than two weeks, NU’s season will be finished. The early signing period for 2022 recruits is Dec. 15, but many transfers — an area the Huskers will rely on heavily this offseason — will already know where they’re headed in the coming weeks.

“The timing was tough in the middle of the season, but everything is going to move really fast here after the season with recruiting and signing day and it’s kind of important to get guys in place to help get those things done,” Frost said. “With a bye week and time to evaluate, I thought that that was the best time.”

The process is already underway to fill the vacancies. Frost said he’s in the early stages of finding new coaches but has a "pretty good idea" of what he wants the picture to look like.

Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the four most interesting things from Wednesday's post-practice press conference.

Priority No. 1 is finding an offensive coordinator he can trust fully as he steps back some from the day-to-day management of Nebraska’s offense.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Frost said of giving up the reins on offense. “I’ve got to find somebody that I trust. I’m an offensive guy. I’m always going to have something to do with it. … Not that I didn’t have the right guys. Again, I can’t say enough good about them, but I need to be able to really trust somebody. I’ll still be involved, but that will take a lot off my plate and be even better in some other areas. …

“If I’m going to turn it over to somebody, I just need somebody who’s done it and who I can trust to put our heads together to put the best of what they do and the best of what we do and then let him run with it.”

Frost didn’t fully rule himself out as a quarterbacks coach, but said, “as I’m trying to kind of back away from those roles a little bit, that probably doesn’t make a ton of sense.”

He might hire a full-time special teams coordinator, but lauded the work outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson has done in that role, noting that the Huskers are sound schematically but have struggled mightily with their specialists. NU, Frost seems to believe, needs better punting and kicking more than it needs a person dedicated solely to coaching the units themselves.

Frost also said he’s open to the idea of a prospective new offensive coordinator having some say in who else joins the Huskers’ offensive staff.

“If I was getting hired as a coordinator somewhere, I’d probably have some strong feelings about a guy or two and we’ve got to see how all of that unfolds,” he said.

In the meantime, longtime Nebraska assistant Ron Brown will step in to coach running backs over the final two weeks of the season. Offensive analysts Mike Cassano and Frank Verducci will coach the wide receivers and offensive line, respectively, and offensive quality control coach Steve Cooper will coach the quarterbacks.

Next up for the offense that is now without four full-time coaches? Surging Wisconsin, which enters this weekend No. 1 nationally in total defense (213.8 yards per game and 3.78 per play) and No. 4 in scoring defense (15.4 points allowed per game).

A tough stretch, indeed, for the program.

“This team is a high-character team,” Frost said. “They have a lot of grit and these guys will keep fighting. When you go through hard times, you don’t have much choice but to give up or come closer together. I know this team will come closer together.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

