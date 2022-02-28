A top priority for OC Mark Whipple this spring: Identify who can be 'the guy' for the Huskers

Nebraska may have kicked off spring ball on an unseasonably warm, sunny final day of February, but its overhauled offense dealt with some more predictable struggles as a group that has four new assistant coaches, a new play-caller and several new faces on the field.

“I didn’t know where the hell I was going,” offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said with a laugh. “I’ve been doing it one way for three years, I did one way at UMass for five, Cleveland for two. All of a sudden we go out, I’m thinking about the plays and I’m going, 'Shoot, I don’t even know where I stand.' Jay (Terry), the equipment guy, did a good job of saying, ‘No, we’re going here.’ The clock, I had it wrong. I was looking up, they’ve got nine clocks up there, but the two-minute was behind me. I thought we had 21 seconds and we had seven. I told the guys that, it’s a work in progress. …

“I didn’t look too out of place, but I’ll get better at that.”

First-day-of-school vibes aside, it's clear Whipple knows what he's looking for from the Husker offense this spring, and he said the players handled the first practice of spring, “probably a little better than I thought.”

There’s a long list of things to accomplish for Nebraska over the next five weeks. Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson enters as the leader for the starting job, but someone has to actually win it. The offensive line shuffle is only just beginning. There is new terminology to learn, concepts to install, several other position battles to wage and much more.

Perhaps the No. 1 goal for Whipple, though, is to figure out who his go-to playmaker or playmakers are likely to be this fall. After all, the 64-year-old has a long history of players achieving gaudy statistics in his offense based on a simple philosophy.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an 0-10 team, you have a best player,” Whipple said. “So we try to get the best player the ball. … Feature those guys, is what I’ve tried to do.”

Two years ago, Pitt players told Whipple before practices even began that true freshman wide receiver Jordan Addison was “the real deal,” Whipple said Monday. Then, after an injury kept him out most of spring, Addison showed the coaches.

“I think the second practice, he ran a crossing route, ran a post conversion and the backside safety hit him square on and he spun out of it and went for a touchdown,” Whipple said. “At that point — I think every great player has those moments where everybody just knew — we made him a starter right then.

“The best players are going to play. We expanded his role, which is what we want to do.”

It’s not easy to be that guy. Addison caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman and then Whipple challenged him to learn every receiver position inside and out so his skill set could be fully maximized as a sophomore. In 2021, he rolled up 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns, and won the Biletnikoff Award.

Whipple didn’t get into specifics about who that guy could end up being at Nebraska — will it be LSU transfer Trey Palmer or Zavier Betts or Omar Manning or New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda? Maybe a tight end or even a running back? — but he did say he likes the Huskers’ starting point.

“We’ve got some guys that can run,” he said. “I think we’re faster than we were overall at Pitt. Jordan wasn’t a five-star recruit or anything. It’s more, when you get in there, mentally how things happen. Jordan’s a special guy and we have some guys here that I think can follow. The good thing is, the things Jordan did, we’re doing the same things, so the guys can watch the tape. They’ve watched the tape and they have an idea.”

In order to find a major impact player this fall for the Huskers, that timeline has to be expedited a little bit. The summer — heck, even spring break — will be critical for film review and learning.

“A guy’s got to be able to play X and Z and he’s got to be able to play R and Z and then, if we go to four wides, he’s got to be able to play the E man,” Whipple said. “Then there’s different things in two backs or one back and two tight ends that we’re trying to do. So we’re trying to get all those things on tape. …

“In spring, I’m trying to get all the concepts on tape so they can study them. We had some walkthroughs, now this is Phase 1 where we have all those things on tape. When they go home and then come back for summer, all those things they have to do on their own, they have tape to watch. That’s Phase 2. Then we get to camp again and move those guys around and try to build depth throughout before we get to the first game."

Opportunity abounds for the Husker skill position players this spring. Who’s going to capitalize, of course, remains to be seen.

