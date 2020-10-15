A starting QB decision coming 'very soon,' Husker OC Lubick says Martinez, McCaffrey 'both can win for us'

“The biggest thing this year they’ve progressed on is being able to stay in the pocket and make those throws that are difficult throws, but they’re making them now,” Warner said. “I think that leap forward has been great to see, especially as a guy catching those footballs it’s been great to see. … Adrian has done a great job increasing his deep ball accuracy as well as being able to play all three levels of the passing game. Luke’s done a great job coming in here and competing, pushing Adrian every single day and saying, ‘Hey, I’m coming. I’m coming and you better keep working.’

“That 1-2 punch that they both have is a great dynamic for our football team. It gives defenses a ton of different good looks, and that’s awesome to see. They can both bring something to the table.”

Sophomore receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who arrived on campus at the same time as McCaffrey in January 2019, said he's seen significant growth in his classmate's game.

"It's just a testament to how much work Luke's put in," Robinson said. "During the offseason, I'm sure he was with his brothers, working. I know he was watching film, doing everything he can just to become a complete quarterback.