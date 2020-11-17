A pair of anticipated matchups Saturday could provide more clarity at the top of the latest Big Ten power rankings

1. OHIO STATE (3-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: No game.
The Buckeyes had their game against Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 cases at UM. Unfortunate, but that won’t change how OSU is viewed in the eyes of the rest of the Big Ten or the College Football Playoff committee. Now, for the biggest game of the year so far in the Big Ten: Ohio State hosting Indiana on Saturday.
2. INDIANA (4-0)
Previous: 2. Last week: W 24-0 at Michigan State.
The Hoosiers did exactly what you’d expect a top-10 team to do in dominating a lesser opponent. Indiana notched its first shutout of the year and got 11 catches for 200 yards and two scores from receiver Ty Fryfogle. Michael Penix had his first multiple-interception game of the year, and that won’t work against the Buckeyes. Tom Allen’s team will be a sizable underdog, but control of the Big Ten East is there for the taking on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
3. NORTHWESTERN (4-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 27-20 at Purdue.
Another week, another close game, another win for the Wildcats. Pat Fitzgerald’s team got it done in part by holding the Boilermakers to 2 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdowns to Ramaud Chiackhiao-Bowman and standout linebacker Paddy Fisher recovered two fumbles. Just another day at the office for Pat Fitzgerald’s team, which now faces a division-altering matchup Saturday at home against Wisconsin.
4. WISCONSIN (2-0)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 49-11 at Michigan.
Instead of looking rusty or shorthanded (or both) after not playing for two weeks, the Badgers went to the Big House and absolutely throttled Michigan. Total yards: 468-219. Rushing yards: 341-47. Wisconsin did whatever it wanted and kept the Wolverines from doing almost anything until deep into the second half. They’ll be favored to put themselves in the driver’s seat against Northwestern — they’re still behind in these rankings at the moment simply in deference to the Wildcats’ four wins — but it likely will not be easy.
5. IOWA (2-2)
Previous: 6. Last week: W 35-7 at Minnesota.
Iowa looked like a solid team even through an 0-2 start and took out its frustrations on Minnesota on Friday night. In a West Division that doesn’t feature a star running back this year, Tyler Goodson might just be the best one. He ran for 142 yards and a pair of scores against the Gophers as the Hawkeyes cruised. Next up: A trip to 0-4 Penn State.
6. PURDUE (2-1)
Previous: 5. Last week: L 27-20 vs. Northwestern.
The Boilermakers returned to action after losing a week and came up short against the Wildcats. Running back Zander Horvath had nine catches for 100 yards and David Bell had another good outing, but Purdue continues to be too one-dimensional offensively. And Rondale Moore continues missing games. At 2-1 with Minnesota, Rutgers and Nebraska on deck, Jeff Brohm’s team can still have a really good year. It’s just been a bit of an odd one, too.
7. MARYLAND (2-1)
Previous: 7. Last week: No game.
Positive COVID-19 tests kept Maryland from playing Ohio State this weekend. An outbreak cost Wisconsin two games earlier this year, so the Terps are worth watching closely early this week.
8. NEBRASKA (1-2)
Previous: 13. Last week: W 30-23 vs. Penn State.
The Huskers got into the win column with a comfortable lead that turned into a nail-biter against PSU. Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey took over the starting job from veteran Adrian Martinez and handled the duties pretty well (219 total yards and two touchdowns). The NU defense got two red-zone stops in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory. Now the Huskers host Illinois before traveling to Iowa on Black Friday.
9. MICHIGAN (1-3)
Previous: 8. Last week: L 49-11 vs. Wisconsin.
The Wolverines suffered an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin at home, getting dominated in just about every facet of the game. Joe Milton’s first two passes were intercepted and Michigan managed just 47 rushing yards while surrendering 341 and five touchdowns. What does the rest of the fall hold for Jim Harbaugh? Michigan takes a three-game losing streak to Rutgers this weekend, then hosts Penn State and Maryland before The Game.
10. MINNESOTA (1-3)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 35-7 vs. Iowa.
A tough fall continued for a Gopher team that simply hasn’t been able to stop anybody (except for Illinois) this year. Iowa became the third team to score at least 35 against Minnesota. It’s been a bumpy road for quarterback Tanner Morgan, who completed 66% of his passes and threw 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 2019. This year so far: 57.5%, four and four.
11. ILLINOIS (1-3)
Previous: 14. Last week: W 23-20 vs. Rutgers.
The Illini got their first win of the season against Rutgers thanks to a potent rushing attack and a defense that forced three turnovers. Without quarterback Brandon Peters, Isaiah Williams took the controls and rushed 31 times for 192 yards and a touchdown. Illinois rushed for 338. Next up: a trip to Nebraska.
12. RUTGERS (1-3)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 23-20 vs. Illinois.
The Scarlet Knights dropped a disappointing one on Saturday after being favored in a conference game for the first time in six years. They led most of the game, but were outscored 16-7 in the second half, including a last-second field goal. Noah Vedral has made some big plays at quarterback, but also has thrown seven interceptions in four games, including three against Illinois.
13. MICHIGAN STATE (1-3)
Previous: 11. Last week: L 24-0 vs. Indiana.
The Spartans were held to 191 total yards and nine first downs in a shutout loss against Indiana. After a trip to Maryland, Mel Tucker’s first team finishes with Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State.
14. PENN STATE (0-4)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 30-23 at Nebraska.
The Nittany Lions made a big rally, piling up 300-plus second-half yards against Nebraska. But they had dug too deep a hole, trailing 27-6 at halftime. The change at quarterback from Sean Clifford to Will Levis provided a spark and probably should stick going forward. PSU is a bit of a confounding team. James Franklin’s team is far too talented to be 0-4, but there are moments every week where the group just looks bad.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!