A pair of anticipated matchups Saturday could provide more clarity at the top of the latest Big Ten power rankings

Instead of looking rusty or shorthanded (or both) after not playing for two weeks, the Badgers went to the Big House and absolutely throttled Michigan. Total yards: 468-219. Rushing yards: 341-47. Wisconsin did whatever it wanted and kept the Wolverines from doing almost anything until deep into the second half. They’ll be favored to put themselves in the driver’s seat against Northwestern — they’re still behind in these rankings at the moment simply in deference to the Wildcats’ four wins — but it likely will not be easy.