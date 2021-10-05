A No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings is coming; Nebraska makes a jump

The winner of Iowa vs. Penn State has an inside track to the College Football Playoff, writes Parker Gabriel in his Big Ten power rankings, which feature a "precipitous" drop after the top five teams in the league.
1. Iowa (5-0, 2-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 51-14 at Maryland.
The Hawkeyes gobbled up seven turnovers and scored 31 points in the second quarter to turn a deficit after 15 minutes into a 34-7 halftime lead at Maryland. Kirk Ferentz’s team isn’t going to take the ball away that many times every week, obviously, but it’s an opportunistic secondary that already has 12 picks this year. Iowa’s forced 16 turnovers, six more than any other team in the Big Ten. That’ll keep the offense in good position.
2. Penn State (5-0, 2-0)
Previous: 2. LW: W 24-0 vs. Indiana.
The Nittany Lions rolled past Indiana with a dominant defensive performance. They held the Hoosiers to 264 yards of offense and logged a pair of interceptions while allowing just 12 first downs. Whoever comes out on top in Iowa City on Saturday retains the league’s inside track to the College Football Playoff.
3. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0)
Previous: 3. LW: W 52-13 at Rutgers.
The Buckeyes jumped all over the Scarlet Knights, racing to a 31-6 lead in the first 17:29 of game time. C.J. Stroud returned after missing one game with an injury and finished 17-of-23 for 330 yards and five touchdowns. OSU has a loss on its ledger and didn’t look particularly dominant early on, but now Ryan Day’s team has scored 42-plus in three straight weeks and hosts Maryland next before a bye week.
4. Michigan (5-0, 2-0)
Previous: 5. LW: W 38-17 at Wisconsin.
The Wolverines can challenge Iowa for the most impressive win in the conference this week. They smothered Wisconsin’s struggling offense and used three turnovers to their advantage. UM’s offensive output — 365 yards and 15 first downs — doesn’t look like the recipe for an explosive scoring day, but Jim Harbaugh’s team did more than enough to earn the coach’s first win as an underdog.
5. Michigan State (5-0, 2-0)
Previous: 4. LW: W 48-31 vs. Western Kentucky.
The Spartans stayed unbeaten by winning a high-scoring game over the Hilltoppers. The Spartans were in control the whole way and led 42-16 at the half. They’ve got road games at Rutgers and Indiana the next two weeks as they look to stay in the East Division hunt.
6. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)
Previous: 10. LW: W 20-13 at Purdue.
There’s a precipitous drop forming after the top five teams in the league, all of whom are squarely in the picture for division titles and more as we hit the halfway point in the calendar. For this week, the Gophers are next up. They’re limited offensively, particularly since Mohamed Ibrahim went out, but they got enough done on the road and in the rain against the Boilermakers to get a victory. That despite gaining just 12 first downs compared to Purdue’s 28.
7. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)
Previous: 6. LW: L 51-14 vs. Iowa.
The Terps wouldn’t likely have dropped a spot just because of a loss (they’re the only four-win team outside the top five) if it hadn’t been as ugly as it was. Sure, they got behind early and suffered a brutal blow when star receiver Dontay Demus Jr. went down with a bad-looking leg injury and fumbled a kick return in the process, but seven turnovers are seven turnovers. Now Mike Locksley’s team travels to Ohio State before a bye week.
8. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)
Previous: 7. LW: L 24-0 at Penn State.
The Hoosiers are off to a tough start in 2021. They mustered just 69 rushing yards and 12 first downs in a shutout loss to the Nittany Lions. They’ve faced a brutal schedule so far (their three losses are to Iowa, Cincinnati and PSU), but somehow it doesn’t get much easier from here. They have a bye week and then home games against Michigan State and Ohio State.
9. Purdue (3-2, 1-1)
Previous: 8. LW: L 20-13 vs. Minnesota.
The Boilermakers dropped a home game to Minnesota that they’ll come away from feeling as if they should have won. Jeff Brohm’s team is No. 122 nationally in rushing (88.8 per game) and gets 40 yards fewer per game than any other Big Ten team.
10. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2)
Previous: 13. LW: W 56-7 vs. Northwestern.
The Huskers scored the most points of the Scott Frost era, piled up 657 yards and set the stage for what should be an intriguing game Saturday night at Memorial Stadium against Michigan. The offense took center stage, but the NU defense so far this year is allowing 15.5 points per game (No. 5 in the Big Ten, No. 13 nationally). It's a stingy group that will be tested against the Wolverines.
11. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2)
Previous: 9. LW: L 52-13 vs. Ohio State.
The Scarlet Knights hung tough against Michigan but then got blown out by Ohio State. The rugged path through the East Division continues Saturday when Greg Schiano’s team hosts Michigan State. After that, it gets more manageable. Bowl contention is still squarely in view for Rutgers.
12. Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2)
Previous: 11. LW: L 38-17 vs. Michigan.
Wisconsin is the easy pick for biggest disappointment in the Big Ten so far. The Badgers' offense has been plain old bad over their first four games and, after Graham Mertz finally started to show a little bit of progress in the second half against Michigan, he ended up briefly needing hospitalization after a chest injury. UW says his status for Saturday’s game against Illinois is to be determined. So, too, is where UW will find a run game. Paul Chryst’s team is averaging 3.77 per carry, 10th in the league.
13. Illinois (2-4, 1-2)
Previous: 12. LW: W 24-14 vs. Charlotte.
The Illini overcame an early deficit to stop a four-game losing streak and get through their nonconference finale with a win. Now, Bret Bielema will face the Wisconsin program he used to run and coach against Chryst, his former offensive coordinator in Madison. That’s an intriguing storyline. The actual matchup? Eh.
14. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2)
Previous: 14. LW: L 56-7 at Nebraska.
Northwestern entered Saturday night with the Big Ten’s worst run defense and got shredded to the tune of 427 yards and seven touchdowns by a Nebraska team that had three offensive linemen starting in new spots. It’s going to be a long Big Ten slate for Pat Fitzgerald and company, but the good news is there aren’t many vaunted offenses in the West Division.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.