A No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings is coming; Nebraska makes a jump

6. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1)

Previous: 10. LW: W 20-13 at Purdue.

There’s a precipitous drop forming after the top five teams in the league, all of whom are squarely in the picture for division titles and more as we hit the halfway point in the calendar. For this week, the Gophers are next up. They’re limited offensively, particularly since Mohamed Ibrahim went out, but they got enough done on the road and in the rain against the Boilermakers to get a victory. That despite gaining just 12 first downs compared to Purdue’s 28.

7. Maryland (4-1, 1-1)

Previous: 6. LW: L 51-14 vs. Iowa.

The Terps wouldn’t likely have dropped a spot just because of a loss (they’re the only four-win team outside the top five) if it hadn’t been as ugly as it was. Sure, they got behind early and suffered a brutal blow when star receiver Dontay Demus Jr. went down with a bad-looking leg injury and fumbled a kick return in the process, but seven turnovers are seven turnovers. Now Mike Locksley’s team travels to Ohio State before a bye week.

8. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)

Previous: 7. LW: L 24-0 at Penn State.