A night at the Ice Box with Casey Rogers, the Husker DL who finds a slice of home with the Stars

Casey Rogers and Gleb Veremyev are standing at the top of a flight of stairs leading from the Lincoln Stars locker room to the rink at the Ice Box, having the kind of conversation friends have.

“A win tomorrow will make everybody forget about these last two,” Rogers says to Veremyev after the Stars turned in a mostly listless performance in a 5-1 loss to Sioux City on a Saturday night earlier this month. Veremyev asks Rogers if he’s coming back the following day for the midafternoon tilt against first-place Tri-City, but Rogers isn’t sure because of the amount of homework he has in front of him.

Sioux City, Lincoln and Tri-City are already ticketed for the USHL playoffs later in the month, and Rogers wonders if the early clinch perhaps affected the Stars on the past two nights against Sioux City, who had lost five of six to Lincoln this year before posting back-to-back wins.

Regardless of the reason for the lull, Rogers’ forecast came true the next afternoon, when Yu Sato punched home an overtime winner against Tri-City for a 3-2 victory.

Did Rogers miss the bounceback effort? Not a chance.

“It was rowdy. It was loud. It was pretty exciting,” he said later. “You could just feel the energy in that game. Everyone just knew, we had two bad games, we’re playing the best team in the league, arguably the best team in the league, they have arguably the best player in the USHL and we were just swinging with them, punch for punch.”

This all might seem a little bit odd, the thought of a 6-foot-5, 300-pound University of Nebraska defensive lineman spending an otherwise relatively quiet spring weekend watching USHL hockey, chatting up the players and referring to the Stars as "we."

Spend an evening at the Ice Box with Rogers, though, and it all becomes perfectly clear.

A hockey background

Rogers was born almost literally in the shadow of the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, but spent most of middle school and all of high school in Syracuse, New York, where his dad, Lelan, became an assistant coach for the powerhouse Syracuse lacrosse program.

When they first arrived in New York, Casey fancied himself a basketball player.

“None of my friends in my neighborhood played basketball,” Rogers said. “They all played hockey. Eventually, I got sick of sitting around by myself.”

In upstate New York, there is no shortage of places to skate. So Rogers learned on a couple of sheets on campus and took to it well.

At Westhill High, Rogers played hockey, lacrosse and football. He originally committed to play lacrosse for his dad at Syracuse, but eventually had a change of heart as he started to draw Power Five interest in football, took a post-graduate year at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut — a hockey power that several USHL players have spent time at or know well — to build his résumé. He ended up part of Nebraska's 2018 recruiting class, Scott Frost's first in Lincoln.

But hockey, even if it wasn’t exactly Rogers' first love, has been an enduring one.

“If I could pick a sport to be really good at, it would have been hockey,” Rogers said.

Makes sense. How much fun would it be to be a Rogers-sized forward? Not everybody can say realistically they found themselves cheering for the Boston Bruins at least somewhat because of physical similarities with Zdeno Chara — “big guy on skates, I could relate to that,” Rogers.

As the Stars miss a couple of prime short-handed scoring opportunities in the first period against Sioux City and fall behind 2-0 when the visitors get their power play revved into high gear, Rogers recalls a high school game when he caught a stick under the chin that still leaves a scar up through the inside of his upper lip. Or the time he chased a puck deep into the corner and crushed an unsuspecting opponent. He muses about what football would be like if the fighting rules more resembled hockey. He’s looking forward to getting back into skating hard when he’s fully past a knee injury that held him out of spring ball.

A chance encounter

Football, naturally, became the focus once Rogers signed with the Huskers, and there's not much puck talk in the locker room. He thinks he’s the only player out of 150 on Nebraska’s roster now who played hockey competitively growing up.

By chance, he shared an apartment complex with a Stars employee. Then, he was at a local burger joint when he happened to run into defenseman Antonio Fernandez and forward Griffin Jurecki.

Rogers started spending more time around the rink. Fernandez’s dad, Alberto, owns the team now. Rogers has been impressed with the way Antonio has developed this season, turning himself into a stalwart on a playoff team over the course of 50-plus games.

In January, the Huskers and Stars did a crossover night where several football players attended the game and were featured in some of the off-ice activities during the game.

One of them just kept coming back. As of early April, Rogers thought he had only missed two games since that night.

He’s even worked the penalty box — “You’re basically a league official," Rogers said — opening and closing the door, keeping track of the plus-minus for the scorebook and, you know, maybe snapping a quick photo with your buddy Gleb when he ends up in the box for fighting.

Rogers talked his way into that duty because he had experience doing it back in the day for the Syracuse Crunch. His dad used to call the Crunch the best ticket in town.

“This is the same thing,” Rogers said, looking out at the action. “There’s not a lot that I’d miss one of these games for.”

A home away from home

As the pregame music blares and the lineups are announced, Rogers provides a detailed scouting report on everybody in the lineup.

He knows where everybody is from, where they are committed to play in college and the style that each brings to the ice.

“For me, it’s cool because I know these kids are going to be the future of the NHL or the future of really good hockey leagues around the world, and for them it’s cool because I’m the Nebraska football player, but I think all in all, the thing that connects us is how similar our lives are but how differently we live them,” Rogers said.

There’s Dougie from Southie — that’s Doug Grimes, a Brookline, Massachusetts, native and Boston University commit whose family lives right near Rogers’ sister. Veremyev is a New Jersey native and Colorado College commit whom Rogers recently profiled for a journalism class due, in part, to what was at the time only a growing tension between Ukraine and Russia and not yet a full-blown war. Veremyev has family and friends in both countries.

Forward Noah Labas rounds out the first forward trio out of the chute, a big line that Rogers suspects coach Rocky Russo is opening with on the second night of a back-to-back as a tone-setter. The D-pair: Fernandez, a Holy Cross commit, and Penn State-bound Carter Shade. In net, Kaidan Mbereko, another Colorado College commit. But the Stars can also rely on Canadian and Northeastern commit Cameron Whitehead, too.

“We probably have the best goalie pair in the league,” Rogers says.

After the game, players filter through and say hello to Rogers. One asks excitedly, “How was the spring game?” It was still a week away at that point and Rogers wasn't playing anyway, but hey, it’s the thought that counts.

Veremyev lingers for a couple of minutes, making small talk after a rough night at the office before excusing himself to catch his ride home. Rogers and the rugged forward have become tight.

“I think if you were to put Gleb and I on the ice together, if we were on the same team, we’d be very similar in the style of play,” Rogers said. “He’s obviously a way better hockey player than I am, but the style of play is almost exact. If we were to play each other, there’d probably be an issue between us because of how physical he plays and how physical I like to play. But he would just be able to outskate me.

“Mentalitywise, I think that’s why me and Gleb clicked, because I see myself in him when it comes to his mentality of playing in any competition and I just think that’s kind of what made him kind of special to me. He’s younger than me, so I can’t really guide him in the hockey world, but at least in recruiting and in being an athlete in Lincoln, Nebraska, I can tell him a thing or two about it.”

Rogers is something of a mentor on the football team, too, as one of the oldest guys on the roster. There are only two other scholarship players left from Rogers' recruiting class: cornerback Braxton Clark and linebacker Caleb Tannor.

All the more reason to appreciate the other community here that Rogers has found himself.

“Most of the guys here are from the East Coast,” Rogers said. “It’s cool because with hockey people, you can kind of speak your own language.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.