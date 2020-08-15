A look of the challenges and potential of spring (or, well, winter) football in the Big Ten

The NCAA recommended this week that any fall sport player who opts out of competition or plays 50% or less of a full season (so six games in college football) can retain his or her eligibility for 2021.

An eight-game season, then, in Day’s eyes, cleans up a couple of eligibility questions. Most players get a chance to play more than six games (or use a redshirt if they have one available) and then move on to NFL training or whatever is next. Underclassman eligibility mostly stays on track, too, heading into a “normal” 2021 season.

That length, though, is also why he thinks the Big Ten needs to start as soon as possible.

“I think if you play a full schedule and you play it starting in the spring, like when you’re getting into March, then I think now you’re asking for trouble," Day told reporters this week. "But I think if you play an eight or maybe nine-game season starting (in) January, then I think that’s real.

“If we weren’t for whatever reason to play in January and February, that would be a whole other story, but that’s why I think we have to play. That’s why we have to work really hard and get that done and keep our focus on that.”

Still, a winter/early spring season would affect the 2021 preseason and perhaps even the full schedule.