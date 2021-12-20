A look at what it takes to play quarterback for new Husker OC Mark Whipple

“It goes back to competitive nature that they can instill.”

Frost said last week the single most important trait in a quarterback is the ability to process information quickly. Whipple essentially agreed, noting the importance of making decisions and not holding on to the ball.

“Guys that hold on to the ball, that ain’t getting it done,” Whipple said. “It’s third down, we put a lot of pressure on them to get it out, to process. Some guys are just natural. Ben was just natural. Kenny’s got natural, but at first, it wasn’t. You’ve got to know the play, then you’ve got to see it in a bunch of different looks, and then you’ve got to experience it and experience it, not just in the spring game but in games.

“But yeah, hanging onto the ball doesn’t do anybody any good. That’s coaching, I think, and training.”

Then there’s the relationship-building process between the quarterback and the playcaller. Whipple said he doesn’t need “yes men.” Instead, somebody who can articulate what he likes and what he doesn’t, and can convey confidence to his teammates.