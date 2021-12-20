A look at what it takes to play quarterback for new Husker OC Mark Whipple

For the first time in Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska, a new face will be coaching the Husker quarterbacks.
That, of course, is offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was hired this month after a three-year run at Pitt and more than 40 years in coaching — most as a head coach or offensive coordinator — overall.
So, a simple question: What does it take to play the position for Whipple?
“Be a leader, a winner, tough. Work at it,” he said last week. “… Talent, it’s always nice to coach talent.”
There’s another factor, too. Whipple’s seen it at varying levels of competition, from Kenny Pickett the past three years for the Panthers to Ben Roethlisberger more than a decade earlier in the same stadium as Pickett to the week at the Pro Bowl when Whipple was in charge of a room that included Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.
“I didn’t screw that one up,” he said with a laugh.
But he did observe the trio closely, even in a relaxed, all-star game environment.
“You learn a lot in a week of coaching those guys just watching how competitive they are,” Whipple said. “So I’d probably go back and I’d say one thing is competitive. Those guys are, excuse my French, but they’re pricks. I’ve never really seen a winner at the quarterback position be a nice guy. That’s really what it comes down to.
“It goes back to competitive nature that they can instill.”
Frost said last week the single most important trait in a quarterback is the ability to process information quickly. Whipple essentially agreed, noting the importance of making decisions and not holding on to the ball.
“Guys that hold on to the ball, that ain’t getting it done,” Whipple said. “It’s third down, we put a lot of pressure on them to get it out, to process. Some guys are just natural. Ben was just natural. Kenny’s got natural, but at first, it wasn’t. You’ve got to know the play, then you’ve got to see it in a bunch of different looks, and then you’ve got to experience it and experience it, not just in the spring game but in games.
“But yeah, hanging onto the ball doesn’t do anybody any good. That’s coaching, I think, and training.”
Then there’s the relationship-building process between the quarterback and the playcaller. Whipple said he doesn’t need “yes men.” Instead, somebody who can articulate what he likes and what he doesn’t, and can convey confidence to his teammates.
“The time you spend with the starter is different than the second and the third, but in this day and age it just seems like guys get hurt more,” Whipple said. “The game is much faster, so you’ve got to get more than one guy ready. That’s from the top, in the NFL down, and that’s what we’ll do here.”
Who the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 will be, though, is of course at this point an open question. Nebraska has rising sophomore Logan Smothers and redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg on campus already and incoming freshman Richard Torres arrives in January. The Huskers, too, are trying to add another quarterback from the transfer portal.
“They know we’re looking for one,” Frost said of his postseason conversations with his existing quarterbacks. “We may get one, we may not. Feel good about what we have in that room and I think both of those guys are really anxious to learn some new stuff from a new guy and I think they’re looking forward to the competition, whether there’s a new (quarterback) or not.”
Frost said Smothers, who appeared in six games and started NU’s season finale against Iowa, played well overall in 2021, and “I think he’s only going to keep getting better.”
Haarberg, the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Kearney Catholic, did not appear in a game this fall but the head coach raved about his upside again on Thursday.
“He came in and his talent stood out immediately,” Frost said. “I thought he looked great early and then, you know, sometimes when you get overloaded with information you take a little step back. Then from there, it was just gradual improvement. Supremely talented kid and we’ve just got to keep bringing him along, but I’m really excited about his future.”
Frost on radio: Addressing the final staff opening and confidence in a deep returning TE group in 2022
Frost had similar praise for Torres, whose arm talent he called, “elite.”
“We were shopping for quarterbacks and looking at a lot of highly ranked guys and I fell in love with him the minute I saw his tape,” Frost said. “His senior year got cut short with an injury, but really excited to get him around Coach Whipple and the offense.”
Nebraska recruited sixth-year senior Myles Brennan out of the portal, but Brennan opted to remain at LSU, where he’ll compete for the starting job. The Huskers are also thought to be in on USC transfer Kedon Slovis and Texas transfer Casey Thompson, both of whom have extensive starting experience. Whipple was recruiting Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy for Pitt before he accepted the NU job and there are many other available quarterbacks on the transfer market, too.
Frost maintains that he feels good about the competition this spring even if the Huskers don’t land a transfer quarterback, but the ideal scenario is likely finding a veteran to add to the otherwise very young group.
Regardless, it’s going to be a steep learning curve for everybody. Then the season is going to roll around, and the stakes will only raise given the reality that Frost’s job will be on the line.
So you can add that to the list for Whipple, too. He’s looking for someone who, with a little help, can take all of that in stride.
“Kids don’t realize it, they think it’s going to last forever, but it happens so fast. I try to get them grounded and understand it and enjoy the day every day,” he said. “You’re a college football player. You’re playing at Nebraska. You’re playing for fans that love you. This doesn’t happen, OK? This is the allure and it’s, you know, you’ve got to have some laughs because the pressure is hard that way. You’ve got to have fun. When they walk in the building, it can’t be like, ugh. There’s enough things.
“I go back to Kenny, he hated the media when he got there. I said, 'Look man, you’re a sophomore. You want to play in the NFL?' He said yeah. I said, 'Then you’d better learn how to be yourself in front of the media. Because you’re going to be the face of that town and that state and everything else.' And he’s become really good at it. Just be yourself. Those are the fun moments.”
Watch now: Scott Frost, Erik Chinander and three new Husker assistants take the podium
Watch now: Mickey Joseph makes first public comments since joining Huskers' staff
Watch now: Donovan Raiola on what he hopes to bring to Nebraska O-line
Watch now: Mark Whipple says his phone has been ringing about quarterbacks
Watch now: Scott Frost talks Signing Day, new coaches, transfer portal plans
Watch now: Erik Chinander talks Husker defense on National Signing Day
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.