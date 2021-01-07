A look at the trio of Huskers who earned senior football awards

Neither defensive back Dicaprio Bootle nor inside linebacker Collin Miller will be back with Nebraska’s football program on the field in 2021, but they both earned some hardware Thursday. So, too, did Ben Stille, who has not yet decided whether to return to the Huskers for one more season.

Bootle, a senior from Miami, was named the Guy Chamberlin Trophy winner, and Miller, a senior from Fishers, Indiana, took home the Tom Novak Trophy.

The Chamberlin has been given since 1967 and, according to NU, is meant for the “senior player who has shown by the play and contributions to the betterment of the University of Nebraska football squad that he has the qualities and dedication of Guy Chamberlin to the great Cornhusker tradition.”

Guy Chamberlin, a Blue Springs native, is an NFL Hall of Famer and a college football Hall of Famer.

Bootle said of winning the award via Twitter, “Thankful and blessed to receive such an honor. I gave my all every day wearing the “N” on my helmet and will continue to give my all to represent the “N” in all that I do!”

The Novak is given to a senior who, according to NU, “best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak.”