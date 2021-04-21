A look at the nine (well, maybe 10) OLs in Austin's top group and how the puzzle pieces fit

Indeed, when Austin’s group is healthy, as it currently seems to be, he’s got more options than spots in the starting lineup. That’s a good problem to have, of course.

Hixson is in line to be the No. 2 center and depth at guard, where he started all of 2019, making him a key depth piece. “He’s accepted the role and he’s done a good job,” Austin said.

Banks could be the starting right guard eventually or he could be a No. 2 guard and a swing tackle behind the young starting duo.

Austin on Wednesday preemptively brought up the strides Nouili, the former German exchange student who earned a scholarship to CSU after one year at Norris and started seven games as a freshman in Fort Collins, has made this spring.

“I don’t know if someone is going to ask about him, but Nouri is a solid player. An up-and-coming guy,” Austin said. “He’s one of the accountable guys and I think he’s going to be one heck of a player. He’s going to contribute this fall for us.”

That could be at guard, tackle or both.