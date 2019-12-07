A look at the key offseason questions in front of Frost, Huskers

In the hours that followed Nebraska’s Black Friday loss to Iowa, which ended the Huskers’ season at 5-7 and abruptly cut short hopes of a bowl berth, the coaching staff turned quickly to a full-on recruiting blitz.

That will continue for another week — it never fully stops, really — before National Signing Day on Dec. 18, by which time the semester at UNL will be over and a little holiday respite will arrive for players and coaches alike.

Roster management never ends and the exact complexion of NU’s 2020 team might not be set until Purdue rolls into town for Sept. 5’s season opener, but some of the questions to answer between now and then are already known. Let's take a look.

What happens at quarterback?

It has to be at the top of the list, even if the answers aren’t likely to come quickly. Sophomore Adrian Martinez didn’t play as efficiently during his sophomore season as he did in 2018. There’s more than one reason.