A look at the key offseason questions in front of Frost, Huskers

In the hours that followed Nebraska’s Black Friday loss to Iowa, which ended the Huskers’ season at 5-7 and abruptly cut short hopes of a bowl berth, the coaching staff turned quickly to a full-on recruiting blitz.
That will continue for another week — it never fully stops, really — before National Signing Day on Dec. 18, by which time the semester at UNL will be over and a little holiday respite will arrive for players and coaches alike.
Roster management never ends and the exact complexion of NU’s 2020 team might not be set until Purdue rolls into town for Sept. 5’s season opener, but some of the questions to answer between now and then are already known. Let's take a look.
What happens at quarterback?
It has to be at the top of the list, even if the answers aren’t likely to come quickly. Sophomore Adrian Martinez didn’t play as efficiently during his sophomore season as he did in 2018. There’s more than one reason.
“Adrian’s been hurt this year and that certainly affected it,” Frost said after the Iowa game. “We need to find more people that can be open for him more consistently so he can trust that, we got to protect him better. I’m not defending anybody on the team, we all need to get better, but there’s a lot of things that need to happen a lot better around whoever’s playing quarterback.”
In the loss to Iowa, Martinez played the majority but Frost also had packages for sophomore Noah Vedral and freshman Luke McCaffrey.
The question is if Vedral, McCaffrey or incoming freshman Logan Smothers, who arrives on campus in January, can overtake Martinez for the starting job. It won’t be easy. For the flashes McCaffrey has shown, he’s got 12 career pass attempts to his name. For the crispness Vedral displayed, Martinez has long swaths of effective play, too. It’s a talented group. How will Frost and company frame the offseason? How big of a jump can McCaffrey make? How fast can Martinez bounce back? How fast can Smothers pick things up?
Who steps up on the defensive line?
Gone are NU’s senior starting trio of Darrion Daniels and Khalil and Carlos Davis. Daniels served as effective veteran anchor in the middle and the Davis twins combined for 12 of Nebraska’s 27 sacks on the season. They will not be easy to replace, and the next wave — before what could be one or multiple transfer additions over the offseason — is young.
At present, the interior options look like Ty Robinson (four games as a freshman), Damion Daniels and perhaps Keem Green. All three have multiple years of eligibility left. Each has shown some flashes. Who’s ready to hold down the fort in the middle? That’s a man’s job, if ever there was one in football.
At end, Ben Stille will be the group’s elder, while Deontre Thomas and, to a lesser degree, Casey Rogers, each saw snaps this year. Maybe Green continues to play more outside than inside, as he did in limited action this fall. Mosai Newsom as a redshirt freshman and Tate Wildeman as a sophomore each could benefit by taking a big jump, too. Bottom line: A couple of familiar faces return, but this will be a new-look group.
Pass-rush, anyone?
This is an extension of the defensive line conversation and could morph into a full-on linebacker conversation — NU needs depth inside, too, behind Will Honas and Collin Miller — but for now let’s keep it to outside linebackers.
Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor return, and we haven’t seen David Alston or Jamin Graham yet. JoJo Domann remains a hybrid-type player and will be a senior in 2020. Recruiting efforts are at full-tilt both for junior college and high school additions here, and Blaise Gunnerson is already on board. If healthy (he’s had hip injuries during high school) maybe he can make his presence felt during spring ball. He’s physically imposing for such a young player, but the adjustment to playing on a Big Ten front seven will be steep regardless.
This feels like a spot ripe for more addition, perhaps some internal personnel shuffling and perhaps more twists and turns over the coming eight months.
Will the Class of 2019 tidal wave hit?
For all intents and purposes, the 2019 recruiting class is the bedrock of the Frost Era rebuild. The 2018 class provided some staples — Martinez, Cam Jurgens, Cam Taylor-Britt — but the 25 scholarship freshmen in 2019 and a guy such as walk-on linebacker Luke Reimer represent a fuller wave of high school recruits from this coaching staff.
Eleven played as freshmen — Reimer, Nelson, Wan’Dale Robinson and DB Quinton Newsome are the only ones who didn’t redshirt — but they will all be turned loose to compete for jobs this offseason.
From tight end Chris Hickman to offensive linemen Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper, to defensive backs such as Newsome, Noa Pola-Gates, Myles Farmer and Javin Wright, defensive linemen Newsom and Robinson mentioned above, running back Rahmir Johnson and a young cast of receivers, how many are regular players in 2020? There’s opportunity aplenty.
Continuity or change on offense?
Before the 2019 season began, Frost pointed out several times that the entire group would have a chance to play multiple years together, considering the only seniors were tackle Christian Gaylord, who now might get a sixth year after a knee injury, and transfer Kanawai Noa. After the offense underwhelmed, though, it seems like there will be many jobs up for grabs.
We’ll see what happens at quarterback. NU needs backs besides Dedrick Mills to step up. There are clear efforts to bring in a raft of new wide receivers. Transfer tight end Travis Vokolek will be eligible and Hickman looks like an emerging player in Sean Beckton’s room.
On top of that, Frost said that ideally, right tackle Matt Farniok might slide inside to guard. That, of course, would affect two positions — guard and right tackle.
So, competition aplenty, from players already on the roster and probably several who will arrive on campus in the coming months.
Any surprises?
There’s always some level of unexpected happenings over the course of an offseason. So far, NU’s attrition — Miles Jones, Andre Hunt, Katerian Legrone among scholarship players — hasn’t been surprising. Clarity on Maurice Washington’s situation could come this month — Frost will next talk with reporters on Dec. 18 — but it would be a surprise if the running back returned.
A close-knit coaching staff remains in place and that certainly looks like the plan going forward. Never say never during coaching carousel season, but any change there would be more about an opportunity rather than a firing. Remember, defensive line coach Mike Dawson left last year for a job that came open on the New York Giants staff. It can happen.
As for the rest of it, there’s only so much prognostication to be done. The questions above, though, will be on the mind of NU fans until spring ball and likely beyond.
