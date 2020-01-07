A look at Nebraska's nine midyear enrollees, who arrive on campus this week

Henry Gray, safety

Much the same conversation for Gray, a four-star prospect from Miami Central. He likely won’t be the fastest player in the room, but Gray brings his own skill set to the secondary and will be given every chance to earn time early on.

Gray is slated to join a group at safety that returns two senior starters but also dealt with extensive injury issues last year. Redshirt freshmen Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates are also promising young players.

Blaise Gunnerson, outside linebacker

One of the most physically impressive players in the class, Gunnerson brings a combination of size and explosiveness to the NU outside linebacking group.

He told the Journal Star last month that he would return home from the All-American Bowl on Monday, then take all of his finals and pack for the move to Lincoln in about a three-day span. That’s what many of these guys are dealing with at this point on the calendar.