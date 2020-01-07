You are the owner of this article.
A look at Nebraska's nine midyear enrollees, who arrive on campus this week
editor's pick topical top story

A look at Nebraska's nine midyear enrollees, who arrive on campus this week

Jaiden Francois shows off his Nebraska football shirt after choosing the Huskers over the hometown Miami Hurricanes during college signing day at South Dade High School in Homestead, Florida, in December.

 Courtesy Miami Herald

Nebraska’s coaches are back in the office this week and the team isn’t far behind.

Players begin spring semester classes on Jan. 13, and the official winter conditioning program gets underway along with the semester.

In addition to the players returning from winter break, nine midyear enrollees are set to join the Huskers for the first time after signing National Letters of Intent last month.

They range from an incoming freshman quarterback to high school help on defense to a couple of junior college defenders.

Here’s a quick, alphabetical look at the list and what each player is bringing to NU.

Alante Brown, wide receiver

Brown is a Chicago native who attended a college prep school in Connecticut for the 2019 season. He played quarterback until arriving at St. Thomas More, where he was used in a versatile, do-it-all role similar to the one he’s likely to play in Lincoln.

Brown is the only skill position player NU signed who is a midyear enrollee, meaning he’ll get a jump on the rest of the receivers and running backs at pushing for repetitions between winter conditioning and spring ball.

Turner Corcoran, offensive lineman

Nebraska recruit Turner Corcoran (71) takes part in practice for the All-American bowl earlier this week.

Corcoran is the highest-rated recruit in the class, and head coach Scott Frost last month called him a “cornerstone” of the group. He arrives on campus having played tackle in high school but guard earlier this month at the All-American Bowl.

It’s not typically fair to expect a freshman offensive lineman to push for playing time right away, and NU is likely to return every scholarship lineman from 2019 on the roster. But an early start certainly won’t hurt Corcoran’s development.

Jaiden Francois, cornerback

Quarterback will garner much of the talk, but perhaps nowhere is the spring competition going to be hotter than in the secondary. Francois, a signing day win for the Huskers and a consensus four-star prospect, is one of three midyear enrollees in the secondary. He jumps into the fray with four returning “starters” — Dicaprio Bootle, Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke — along with Braxton Clark and the last talented crop of four freshmen.

Travis Fisher can afford to mix it up, let guys compete and try different combinations. Let’s see how fast Francois can get in the conversation.

Henry Gray, safety

Defensive back Henry Gray of Miami Central in Florida pledged to the Huskers in September and was active in trying to get other players to Nebraska.

Much the same conversation for Gray, a four-star prospect from Miami Central. He likely won’t be the fastest player in the room, but Gray brings his own skill set to the secondary and will be given every chance to earn time early on.

Gray is slated to join a group at safety that returns two senior starters but also dealt with extensive injury issues last year. Redshirt freshmen Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates are also promising young players.

Blaise Gunnerson, outside linebacker

Friday Night Lights, 6.14

One of the most physically impressive players in the class, Gunnerson brings a combination of size and explosiveness to the NU outside linebacking group.

He told the Journal Star last month that he would return home from the All-American Bowl on Monday, then take all of his finals and pack for the move to Lincoln in about a three-day span. That’s what many of these guys are dealing with at this point on the calendar.

Gunnerson is also dealing with injuries — he had postseason hip surgery — so the first step is to get fully healthy. Then, let’s see how fast he can make a push toward the two-deep in a group that features plenty of question marks and will at some point have a new coach to replace Jovan Dewitt.

Tamon Lynum, cornerback

Visiting the campus, Tamon Lynum (right) talks with Nebraska defensive back Braxton Clark during the second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium in June.

Lynum is the third player joining Fisher’s room early and was one of the first members of NU’s 2020 class. A long, rangy corner, Lynum had a strong senior season at Evans High in Orlando, Florida.

He fits the mold of what Fisher’s looking for and, similar to sophomores Braxton Clark and Quinton Newsome, Lynum will have the chance to join Francois in the pursuit of winning the job vacated by senior Lamar Jackson.

Eteva Mauga-Clements, inside linebacker

Mauga-Clements came onto the radar screen late, but he’s a player who could be in line for an early role. The Huskers love the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder’s development potential physically and they like the way he plays. Frost called him a “true run-and-hit” linebacker. How fast does his game translate from the junior college level to the Big Ten? And can he earn a role alongside seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas?

Remember that promising young players such as sophomore Luke Reimer, redshirt freshman Nick Henrich and incoming freshman Keyshawn Greene (eventually) could also push for time.

Jordon Riley, defensive line

Riley was at Garden City (Kansas) Community College in 2019 after spending his first two seasons at North Carolina. At 6-6 and 290 pounds, Riley is a big body who defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and company hope can provide some depth and experience at defensive end or defensive tackle.

Riley has the kind of frame NU wants up front, and with all of winter conditioning and spring ball to work, he and fellow former juco Keem Green will be an important part of the transition away from graduated seniors Khalil and Carlos Davis and Darrion Daniels.

Logan Smothers, quarterback

Logan Smothers will enroll in classes at Nebraska in January and take part in spring practice. 

Last but certainly not least is Smothers, the Huskers’ quarterback for the 2020 class, who has been verbally pledged to the school since before Frost coached his first game in Lincoln.

Smothers jumps into what is a very talented — and yet perhaps not completely settled — quarterback room.

Nebraska’s had success with incoming players at the position the past two years — Adrian Martinez won the job and Luke McCaffrey wowed with his ability to pick up the offense and the overall progress he made — and now it’s Smothers’ turn to take a crack at learning on the fly.

To put it mildly, the next seven months are going to be interesting. And Smothers, along with these eight other players, are going to be on campus for all of it.

2020 Husker football recruits

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Marquis Black DL 6-4 280 McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing) ***
Alante Brown WR 6-0 190 Chicago (Simeon) ****
Jimari Butler OLB 6-5 215 Mobile, Ala. (Murphy) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Niko Cooper OLB 6-5 220 Memphis, Tenn. (Hutchinson C.C.) ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Marcus Fleming WR 5-10 160 Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) ****
Jaiden Francois CB 6-0 185 Homestead, Fla. ****
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Keyshawn Greene LB 6-3 205 Crawfordville, Fla. (Wakulla) ****
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ****
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Omar Manning WR 6-4 225 Lancaster, Texas (Kilgore College) ****
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB 6-2 210 Pleasant Hill, Calif. (Diablo Vall. College) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ****
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Pheldarius Payne DE 6-3 270 Suffolk, Va. (Lackawanna CC) ***
Jordon Riley DE 6-5 300 Durhan, N.C. (Garden City C.C.) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

