A look at five potential breakout candidates for the Huskers this spring

Nebraska gets spring ball rolling on Feb. 28. Between now and then, the Journal Star is compiling lists of players who are in particular points of their careers. We already covered five players who enter spring at a critical juncture and potential impact newcomers. Later this week, we’ll also get to leadership candidates and players who will be in wait-and-see mode this spring.

Today, a look at five breakout candidates.

Defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley

There’s a chance it remains too early for a Buckley breakout — after all, he just arrived on campus a year ago, and it takes time to be fully ready to play up front in the Big Ten — but there’s a rationale for putting him on the list now.

First, he physically looks the part. The difference between that and putting it together on the field can be a big one for players early in their college careers, but he’s at least got that going for him. Second, and maybe most important as it pertains to this spring: He’s going to get a metric ton of repetitions up front for Mike Dawson and company. The Huskers have lost four defensive linemen this offseason and haven’t made any transfer portal additions yet. Not only that, but Casey Rogers went down in a heap and grabbed his left knee on a late-game kneel-down against Iowa, appearing to aggravate the injury that kept him out for the first five games of the year. If he’s limited or out this spring, there are even more reps to go around.

Tight end Thomas Fidone

An easy call to include Fidone on this list. He might have made more of an impact last year even in a deep tight ends group had he not torn his ACL in April and missed the entire offseason plus two months of the regular season.

The former top-ranked tight end in the country for the 2021 recruiting class not only is healthy now, but NU also is tasked with replacing Big Ten tight end of the year Austin Allen. Obviously, junior Travis Vokolek is at the top of the heap for Sean Beckton now, but he’s set to miss some or all of the spring following postseason shoulder surgery. That means a ton of work this spring for Fidone (6-foot-6, 235 pounds), likely a lot of it with the top offense.

Just before the injury last April, Beckton thought Fidone was starting to show signs of real progress. He’s got a major opportunity in front of him now going into his second collegiate season.

Outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson

Nebraska is relatively deep at outside linebacker, but Gunnerson got some run late last year and could be in a position to take another jump in his game this offseason. The biggest question for the former four-star prospect from Iowa has been health so far in his first two seasons in the program. He dealt with injuries and hip issues in high school and has missed time at NU, too. If he’s healthy, though, he’s going to have a shot at playing time.

Now listed at 6-6 and 255 pounds, Gunnerson (and Jimari Butler at 6-5, 245) have different frames than either Caleb Tannor or Garrett Nelson. With NU playing more "even" front in 2021 and perhaps continuing that this fall, Gunnerson could at times essentially be a 4-3 defensive end. When healthy, he’s an explosive athlete, too, which is part of the reason he was a heralded recruit. There are a lot of pieces to work through in the front seven, but Gunnerson (and Butler) certainly has a chance to be a guy that’s counted on as long as he’s healthy.

Offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky

There’s a real former Iowa high school standout feel to this list, apparently.

Lutovksy, the redshirt freshman, is a candidate to make a jump from the scout team to pushing for playing time as he gets going on his second collegiate season. He is a load at 6-6 and 330 pounds, and the staff is high on his ability. He saw a few cleanup snaps in blowout wins against Fordham and Northwestern, and he cracked the travel roster for Minnesota and Wisconsin as the season went along.

There are a number of questions to answer up front in Donovan Raiola’s group, including who plays center. If Nouredin Nouili is in that conversation, both guard spots are wide open. If Nouili sticks at left guard, then the right guard is open after Matt Sichterman graduated. NU has a bunch of guys who have played some guard in their careers and two incoming transfers who could profile there, as well, but Lutovsky is expected to push at least for a spot on the two-deep.

Nickel/OLB Javin Wright

Wright might have been in a position to be a breakout player for the Huskers last year had he not suffered from a blood clotting issue that was discovered in September and ended his season. Head coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Wright’s taking part in winter workouts and should be involved in spring ball. At 6-4 and 210 pounds, the sophomore from Arizona has interesting positional versatility and is the kind of chess piece that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander likes working in.

Getting fully healthy, of course, is the most important thing. But if Wright is, he’s got the combination of size and athleticism to be an interesting role player, special teams regular and perhaps more.

