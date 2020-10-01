A Husker QB race? OC Lubick says Martinez the starter 'today,' NU feels good about McCaffrey, too

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Husker fans are well-versed in the story by now. Martinez wowed as a freshman in 2018 and then saw his passing numbers fall off in 2019. His completion percentage backslid to 59.4% and he threw just 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 10 games. The Fresno, California, native also rushed for 626 yards (4.2 per carry) and seven touchdowns, but at times didn’t look as decisive as he did in his first season.

McCaffrey, in a much smaller sample size, completed 9 of 12 passes for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards (6.9 per carry) and another score.

“Everyone sees what the quarterback does,” Lubick said. “When we watched cutups of last year’s season, it’s the people around (Martinez). It’s the line with protections, being able to run the football to take pressure off the passing game, it’s the receivers getting open. It’s the running backs blocking. It was a combination of things.

“Adrian did some great things last year, and like everybody, he could have played better. The same goes for our whole offense.”

Lubick, though, raved about the work Martinez, McCaffrey and the others have put in since the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring ball more than six months ago.