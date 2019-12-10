A 'glue guy' on the hardwood, Kaden Johnson is prime target of Huskers as edge rusher

Lance Johnson coaches boys basketball for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, a powerhouse high school sports program in the state.

Many of his players also play on the private school's football team, including 6-foot-4, 220-pound Kaden Johnson — one of the Nebraska football team's prime recruiting targets in the class of 2020.

It's easy to understand why Kaden Johnson is a main Husker target, coach Lance Johnson says.

"He's an edge rusher," the coach said Tuesday. "The upside to Kaden is he's going to get in a college program that locks him in a weight room and chisels him. He's going to get quicker and stronger within a couple of months.

"But he can get to the quarterback. He's fast. He jumps well. In basketball, he dunks. So he has the athleticism. Now what he needs is a college-level strength and conditioning program. I'm not saying he doesn't lift and condition well now. But it's a whole different deal when you get into college."

A four-star football prospect according to the 247Sports composite, Kaden Johnson keeps a low profile in terms of media interviews. But as the Dec. 18 start of the early signing period nears, he has five schools atop his final list. In no certain order, those schools are Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Minnesota and LSU.