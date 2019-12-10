A 'glue guy' on the hardwood, Kaden Johnson is prime target of Huskers as edge rusher

Lance Johnson coaches boys basketball for Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, a powerhouse high school sports program in the state.
Many of his players also play on the private school's football team, including 6-foot-4, 220-pound Kaden Johnson — one of the Nebraska football team's prime recruiting targets in the class of 2020.
It's easy to understand why Kaden Johnson is a main Husker target, coach Lance Johnson says.
"He's an edge rusher," the coach said Tuesday. "The upside to Kaden is he's going to get in a college program that locks him in a weight room and chisels him. He's going to get quicker and stronger within a couple of months.
"But he can get to the quarterback. He's fast. He jumps well. In basketball, he dunks. So he has the athleticism. Now what he needs is a college-level strength and conditioning program. I'm not saying he doesn't lift and condition well now. But it's a whole different deal when you get into college."
A four-star football prospect according to the 247Sports composite, Kaden Johnson keeps a low profile in terms of media interviews. But as the Dec. 18 start of the early signing period nears, he has five schools atop his final list. In no certain order, those schools are Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Minnesota and LSU.
He took official visits to Wisconsin (June 21), Nebraska (Sept. 27) and Oregon State (Oct. 11). According to Rivals, Johnson does not have an official visit scheduled with LSU and contact between the two parties is not as strong as it once was, but he is still interested in officially visiting Baton Rouge if an opportunity arises. There is no official visit planned to Minnesota, either. Due to proximity to his home, Johnson has made many unofficial visits with the Gophers, including several for games this fall.
Is there pressure on Johnson to attend Minnesota, which enjoyed a breakthrough 10-2 season under third-year head coach P.J. Fleck?
"I don't think so," coach Lance Johnson said. "I don't know how to elaborate on that, necessarily, I just don't feel it's the case. Obviously, P.J. and the Gophers have become the talk of the Twin Cities. It'd be a big deal. But I think every Minnesota kid kind of feels like, 'You know what, I'm going to look somewhere else and get out of these winters.'
"Obviously, especially in football, we just haven't had the program to hang your hat on up here. Now it's there, so we'll see what happens."
Meanwhile, Kaden Johnson starts at power forward for a Minnehaha Academy basketball team that the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper recently described as "likely the best high school team put together in Minnesota history." The team is led by five-star combination guard Jalen Suggs, ranked No. 10 overall by 247Sports in the class of 2020, and 7-foot junior Chet Holmgren, the No. 4 prospect in the class of 2021, according to Rivals.
Kaden Johnson was among a dozen football players who recently joined the basketball team following Minnehaha Academy's runner-up finish in the Class 4A state football finals. The Redhawks won the state crown a year ago. On the hardwood, they've won the past three Class 2A state titles but have moved up to 3A this season.
"Kaden, for our (basketball) team, does a real good job of being a 'glue guy,'" coach Johnson said. "He's not afraid to pass the ball, and on our team that's a hot commodity. He defends well. He's a great leader. Off the court, he's an awesome student. He's been at Minnehaha since the sixth grade, and every year his academics have gotten better and better. Now he's over a 3.5 grade-point average at a very academic-oriented private school.
"He's just a super-humble kid. A really, really good dude."
He's "a really good dude" who regularly applied pressure on high school quarterbacks. Yeah, no wonder he's a prime target of college football programs, including Nebraska.
