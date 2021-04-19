'A freak of nature': Transfer Kolarevic has fit in well to suddenly veteran Husker ILB room

“I think I’ve been able to watch film with those guys, especially the incoming guys this year because they’re trying to pick it up quick. They’re always attentive, always asking questions and I do my best to answer.”

Kolarevic put up big numbers when healthy during his three years at UNI and said that playing both outside and inside linebacker during his time there has helped him, particularly in coverage, so far this spring. On Saturday during an open practice, he got his hands on a ball over the middle and was active while rotating with Reimer and Henrich in the top groups.

“I feel like I can bring that (coverage ability) here and fly around and make plays on the ball,” Kolarevic said.

Before the pandemic, 2021 figured to be a year of major transition at the position with Miller and Honas projected to be gone and only young scholarship players behind. Now, though, Henrich and Reimer have a pair of upperclassmen to compete against and play with, and the group’s experience rivals the other veteran positions on the Nebraska defense.

The unexpected veteran presence probably means fewer snaps on the field in 2021 for Henrich, but he beamed Monday when asked about learning that Honas, the former junior college transfer, would be back for a sixth collegiate season.